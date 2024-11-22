RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Auction date2024-11-22
Loan3113 
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0009548704 
Maturity2027-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200 
Total bid volume, SEK mln860
Volume sold, SEK mln200
Number of bids30
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield0.490 %
Lowest yield0.490 %
Highest accepted yield0.490 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00

 

Auction date2024-11-22
Loan3104 
Coupon3.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0000556599 
Maturity2028-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200 
Total bid volume, SEK mln710
Volume sold, SEK mln200
Number of bids21
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield0.355 %
Lowest yield0.355 %
Highest accepted yield0.355 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00



 