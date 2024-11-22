Digi-Tech Pharma & AI Conference 2025: Reimagining Pharma by Integrating Science and Technology (London, United Kingdom - May 28-29, 2025)

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digi-Tech Pharma & AI 2025" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this 8th edition as we explore the novel technologies and developments reforming pharmaceutical industry, we also dive deep into the implementation and advances in machine learning, deep learning, artificial intelligence, informatics and data science which has redefined the development of new drugs, tackle diseases, improving healthcare and much more.

The enhancements in data management and data integration are providing improvements to both the speed and quality of drug discovery and many clinical trial processes. To be in the forefront, a necessity for partnership and collaboration with healthcare provider is a must for the pharmaceutical companies, and these partnerships will also lead to massive advances in R&D using artificial intelligence in genomics and precision medicine to develop a deep understanding of the root causes of diseases.

The combination of AI, big data and IoT technologies are creating new innovations, also other eminent technologies like cloud computing, augmented reality, virtual reality and blockchain are being used extensively in the Pharmaceutical industry's digital transformation.

Key Highlights

Reimagining Pharma by Integrating Science and Technology:

Digital Technology trends in Pharma and Bio-Tech industry

Adopting AI and Machine Learning to unlock the full potential of Pharma

How pharma can integrate into digital health environment

Collaborative Innovation: Finding the right partners to leverage new technologies in Pharma

Patient Centred Drug Discovery

Digital Discovery and Clinical Trials:

Applying AI to the design of lead compounds for new drugs

Algorithms and Models for drug discovery

AI and ML for Target Identification & Validation in Drug Discovery

Advancing Drug Discovery through quantum computing

Genomics & Drug Discovery

Virtual and Hybrid Clinical Trials

R&D Use Cases

Decoding the Value of Data Science, Big Data & Informatics:

Implementation and relevance of FAIR data principles in Pharma R&D

Harnessing Data Science for Drug Combination Discovery

AI and Big Data: A powerful combination for future growth

The use of AI to make sense of clinical data

Use of big data for precision medicine

Multi-omics & clinical data to unlock the power of complex datasets

Integration and Visualization of translational Medicine Data

Data & Healthcare Analytics

Real-World Data & Real-World Evidence:

The Growing Importance of Real-World Data

RWD for clinical research and drug development

RWE and RWD to support regulatory decision making

Real-World Data Science to advance Patient Care

Managing real world data governance

Digital Health & Future Innovations:

Healthcare & Medical Technology

Adoption of IoT in Pharma

Potential of Cloud Computing in Pharma

Impact of Digital Health in Pharma

Digital Health strategy and Patient centric Clinical Trials

The convergence of Digital Therapeutics and Pharma in Digital Health

How pharma-health collaboration works on innovating drug discovery & patient experience

Blockchain and AI-based Platform

Who Should Attend:

This event is designed for senior level attendees from various companies including pharmaceutical, biotechnological, biopharmaceutical, CRO's, Diagnostics, solution provider and government institutions. Attendees includes Chief Data Officer, VPs, GMs, Directors, Heads and Managers of:

Drug Discovery

Drug Delivery Innovation

R&D IT

Big Data Solutions

AI/ Machine Learning

Cognitive Computing

Digital innovative strategic planning

Regulatory and pharmacovigilance

IT Strategy

Real-World Data

Real-World Evidence

Data Management & Analytics

Data Science

Clinical trials and data management

Translational informatics

Data storage and analysis

Enterprise Architecture

Information Systems

Contract outsourcing service providers

Digital Health

Genomics

Healthcare IT

Multi-channel Management

Agenda:

Day 1

08:15: Registration & Refreshments

08:50: Welcome Address & Chairperson's opening remarks

09:00: Digital Transformation: Developing and deploying a digital authoring platform across the value chain

09:30: Can drug repurposing be saved with artificial intelligence?

10:00: Beyond the molecule: when software understands the patient

10:40: Business Card Exchange with Morning Coffee/Tea & Discussion

11:00: Collaborative Innovation: Finding the right partners to leverage new technologies in Pharma

11:30: Implementation and Relevance of FAIR Data Principles in Big Pharma

12:00: Network models in drug discovery and development

12:30: Luncheon & Networking - Explore, Engage with Your Peers, and Connect at Our Exhibitor Booths

13:25: The evolving patent landscape at the intersection of biotechnology and AI

13:50: Case Study - How Novo Nordisk leverage in silico tools like AI/ML and genetics to reach strategic priorities

14:20: Essential innovations to unlock the potential of precision medicine

14:45: The impact of AI in Biologics discovery and optimisation for Pharma

15:15: Recharge with Tea or Coffee While Networking

15:35: The Impact of Multi-omic Analysis/Integration in Diagnosing Disease and Driving Drug Development

16:05: Connected data and single patient jackets for precision health

16:35: Corporate start-up partnerships in digital health

17:05: AI in Oncology: Personalizing Cancer Treatment and Care

17:30: Executives Discussion and Debate: Empowering drug discovery and development: the AI and Machine Learning revolution?

18:00: Graph-in, graph-out: how graph Retrieval Augmented Generation (g-RAG) improves business value delivery out of Large Language Models

18:30: Chair Person's Closing remarks

18:40: Networking Drinks Session - Unwind with Evening Drinks and Engaging Conversations

Day 2

08:15: Registration & Refreshments

08:50: Welcome Address & Chairperson's opening remarks

Bridging Pharma and Technology for Future Breakthroughs

09:00: How Real World Data is transforming drug development

09:30: Boehringer's AI-Driven Knowledge Management Revolution

10:00: AI Partnerships with Pharma - What Pharma partners look for and key deal considerations

10:30: Business Card Exchange with Morning Coffee/Tea & Discussion

10:50: GPT Do That? Practical Applications for Generative AI in Drug Development

11:15: The IT Architecture for AI in Pharma R&D

11:45: Unlocking ROI for Generative AI use cases-Designing the right framework

12:05: Integrating Multimodal Data for Computational Phenotyping

12:30: Luncheon & Networking - Explore, Engage with Your Peers, and Connect at Our Exhibitor Booths

13:20: Building a High Throughput AI and Physics-based Drug Screening Platform: And its Application in Drug Designing

13:40: Implementation of Gen AI Adoption Strategies for Pharma Corporate Functions

14:10: Leveraging AI to Enhance Clinical Trials

14:40: Pivotal role of Data Integration in Enabling pharma to fit its drug development strategy while accelerating innovation

15:10: Recharge with Tea or Coffee While Networking

15:30: Are we focusing on the real challenges with DTx?

16:00: Preparation of the ecosystem at corporation level to enhance innovation.

16:30: Beyond Buzzwords: Deciphering AI vs Traditional IT Realities

17:00: Panel Discussion: Advancing Drug Discovery and Patient Care: The Synergy of Emerging Technologies in Pharma-Health Collaboration

17:30: Closing remarks

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4by393

