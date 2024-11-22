Friendship Across Oceans: Tsinghua's Role in China-LAC Relations

| Source: Tsinghua University Tsinghua University

Beijing, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delve into the depths of collaboration between Tsinghua University and Latin America as highlighted during President Xi's recent visit. In this video titled "Friendship Across Oceans," we explore the enduring bonds in education, science and  technology, along with culture, showcasing how partnerships overcome great distances to foster a shared future. Experience the strength and spirit of this cross-continental friendship that continues to grow and evolve, bridging communities with every initiative.

Watch now to celebrate the bonds that transcend geographical boundaries! https://youtu.be/A419Mo-LkSQ

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Friendship Across Oceans
                        

                
            

        

    








    

        

        
Contact Data