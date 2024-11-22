Brand Empowerment Helps Guangxi's Agricultural Products Enter Domestic and International Markets

NANNING, China, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 9th, the Liubao Tea Promotion Event with the theme of "Liubao Tea Shines in China" was unveiled at the 2024 Guangxi International Agricultural Expo. Tea industry practitioners from all over the country gathered together to share their experience and new opportunities for the development of the tea industry.

As a famous tea sold to overseas Chinese, Wuzhou Liu Pao Tea has been exported to Southeast Asia and other regions. In recent years, Wuzhou City has vigorously built the regional public brand of "Wuzhou Liu Pao Tea" and the cultural brand of "Ancient Tea Boat Road", enhancing the brand influence of the Liu Pao Tea.

At the 2024 China Tea Brand Building Forum jointly hosted by the China Tea Marketing Association and other organizations, Wuzhou Liu Pao Tea ranked the 13th place in the "TOP 20 Regional Public Brand Value of Tea in China in 2024", with a brand value of 4.973 billion yuan. The Liu Pao Tea industry has provided employment for more than 83,000 people, benefiting about 310,000 villagers with comprehensive output value of over 20 billion yuan.

According to the data provided by the Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, 14 geographical indication brands in Guangxi have been included in the list of top 100 Chinese brands, ranking second in number in China. In the past five years, Guangxi has built a total of 18 advantageous zones for Chinese distinctive agricultural products and 68 advantageous zones for Guangxi distinctive agricultural products. In 2023, Guangxi had 1,739 green, organic, and agricultural products of geographical indications, with a total area of 16.58 million mu and a total output value of over 50 billion yuan for green and organic agricultural products.

In Guangxi, it is not uncommon for agricultural industries like Liu Pao Tea to guide people on a path of getting rich. As a major agricultural province in China, Guangxi was among the top in China for consecutive years in gross output value of agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry and fishery. With outstanding advantages in featured resources such as forestry, fruit, vegetable, animal husbandry, and cane sugar, Guangxi is recognized as the "fruit kingdom" and "vegetable basket" of China. At present, the fruit planting area in Guangxi exceeds 20 million mu, with a yield of over 32 million tons, ranking first in China for six years in a row, accounting for about one eighth of the country's total. Guangxi ranks number one for years on end in terms of the production of citrus, persimmon, dragon fruit, and passion fruit. The output of citrus exceeded 18 million tons in 2023, accounting for one tenth of the world's total. Agricultural brands such as "Guiqi Mango", "Qinmi Passion Fruit", and "Rongan Kumquat" have enjoyed reputation at home and abroad.

Huang Zhiyu, Director of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region stated that, by fully leveraging the advantages of abundant featured resources in the forestry, fruit, vegetable, animal husbandry and cane sugar industry, Guangxi has made new achievements by speeding up the building of a "10+3+N" modern characteristic agricultural system and persistently boosting high-quality agricultural development. Guangxi has been ranked among the top ten in the country for years in terms of the total output value of agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry, and fishery. The region has successfully built six hundred-billion-yuan level industrial clusters, including grain, cane sugar, vegetable, fruit, fishery, and high-quality livestock industry, making it well-known nationwide as the "Fruit Plate," "Sugar Jar," and "Vegetable Basket".

Wei Bo, Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, introduced that Guangxi persistently builds high-quality agricultural brands by focusing on improving the quality of agricultural products and attaching importance to variety cultivation, quality certification and standard construction. To date, Guangxi has identified a series agricultural brands containing "Gui", totaling 641 in seven batches, with a total brand value exceeding 500 billion yuan.

Source: The Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region