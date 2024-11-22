Claudin 18.2 Targeted Therapy Market Forecast & Clinical Trials Insights Report 2024-2029: Innovent, MabWorks, and Biotheus are Making Substantial Progress

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Claudin 18.2 Targeted Therapy Market Forecast & Clinical Trials Insight 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Claudin18.2 (CLDN18.2) is an isoform of Claudin18, a member of the tight junction protein family. It serves as a highly selective biomarker, exhibiting limited expression in normal tissues but often showing abnormal expression in various primary malignancies, including gastric cancer, gastroesophageal junction cancer, ovarian cancer, and a few other solid tumors. This finding has led to the development of targeted therapies aimed at inhibiting Claudin18.2 for treating these cancers, majorly gastric cancers.

As of November 2024, one such therapy has been approved, with several others in advanced stages of development. Pharmaceutical companies around the world are investing heavily in this promising field, with treatments spanning a range of drug classes. These efforts underscore the potential of Claudin18.2-targeted therapies to transform the treatment landscape for gastric cancer, making this area of research one to watch closely in the coming years.

Global Claudin 18.2 Targeted Therapy Market Forecast & Clinical Trials Insight 2029 Report Highlights:

Global & Regional Market Trends Insight

Currently Only 1 Claudin 18.2 Targeted Drug Is Approved: Vyloy (zolbetuximab)

Approved Drug Dosage, Pricing & Sales Insight

Claudin 18.2 Therapy Clinical Trends & Innovations by Indication

Number Claudin 18.2 Drugs In Clinical Trials: > 60 Drugs

Global Claudin 18.2 Drugs Clinical Trials By Company, Indication & Phase

Insight On Technical & Clinical Platforms For Developing Advanced Claudin 18.2 Therapy

The approval of Vyloy (zolbetuximab) in March 2024 marked a significant milestone in the field, as it is the first medication to target Claudin18.2. Vyloy, developed by Ganymed Pharmaceuticals and later acquired by Astellas Pharma, has already been approved in major countries, such as the US, the EU, and Japan, for use in combination with chemotherapy as the first-line treatment of patients with HER2-negative G/GEJ adenocarcinoma whose tumors express Claudin18.2. Additionally, the anticipated approval in China by the end of 2024 suggests a global expansion of this therapy, establishing it as a crucial treatment option for these aggressive tumors.

Sales data for Vyloy has indicated a strong adoption, with the therapy's sales surpassing US$ 7 Million by the end of the third quarter of 2024. This increasing market penetration demonstrates both the unmet need for effective treatments in this domain and Claudin18.2's strong therapeutic potential as a target. Zolbetuximab is now in clinical development, with trials investigating its application in combination with various therapy regimens as well as potential applications in tumors other than G/GEJ adenocarcinoma, such as pancreatic carcinoma. These expansions may extend the spectrum and impact of Claudin18.2-targeted medicines.

Aside from Vyloy, numerous other Claudin18.2-targeting medicines are under development, including monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies, CAR-T cell therapies, and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). Five of these candidates are already in phase 3 clinical trials, largely for G/GEJ malignancies, but research is showing promise in other tumor types, including as ovarian and lung cancers. This varied pipeline of treatment options highlights the increased interest and potential for targeting Claudin18.2 in oncology.

The competitive landscape for Claudin18.2-targeting therapies is becoming more dynamic, with major corporations investing in research and development. China, in particular, has emerged as a hub of innovation in this field, with numerous companies, including Innovent, MabWorks, and Biotheus, making substantial progress in developing Claudin18.2-targeting medicines.

Companion diagnostic tests are an important element of the Claudin18.2-targeting therapeutic industry. Roche Diagnostics developed the Ventana CLDN18 (43-14A) RxDx Assay, the first immunohistochemistry-based test approved to detect Claudin18.2 expression in patients with G/GEJ adenocarcinoma. This test identifies which patients are most likely to benefit from Vyloy treatment, resulting in more precise and successful therapy selection. As the market for Claudin18.2-targeted therapies grows, the development and implementation of companion diagnostics will be critical in improving treatment results.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction To Claudin 18.2 Therapy

1.1 Understanding Claudin 18.2 Proteins

1.2 Development Of Claudin 18.2 Therapy

1.3 Need For Claudin 18.2 Targeted Therapy

2. Research Advancement Targeting Claudin 18.2 For Cancer Immunotherapy

2.1 Monoclonal Antibody

2.2 Bispecific Antibody

2.3 CAR T Cell Therapy

2.4 Antibody Drug Conjugate

3. Approved Claudin 18.2 Targeting Therapies

4. Vyloy - 1st Approved Claudin 18.2 Targeted Therapy

4.1 Clinical Insight

4.2 Pricing & Dosing Insight

4.3 Sales Insight

5. Global Claudin 18.2 Market Scenario

5.1 Current Market Overview

5.2 Favorable Market Development Parameters

5.3 Key Developmental Challenges

5.4 Future Market Outlook

6. Claudin 18.2 Therapy Trend Analysis By Region

6.1 US

6.2 China

6.3 Europe

6.4 UK

6.5 Japan

6.6 Australia

6.7 South Korea

7. Claudin 18.2 Therapy Clinical Trends & Innovations by Indication

7.1 Gastric Cancer

7.2 Pancreatic Cancer

7.3 Ovarian Cancer

7.4 Lung Cancer

8. Technical & Clinical Platforms For Developing Advanced Claudin 18.2 Therapy

9. Global Claudin 18.2 Drugs Clinical Trials Overview

9.1 By Company

9.2 By Country

9.3 By Indication

9.4 By Patient Segment

9.5 By Phase

10. Global Claudin 18.2 Drugs Clinical Trials By Company, Indication & Phase

10.1 Research

10.2 Preclinical

10.3 Phase 0

10.4 Phase I

10.5 Phase I/II

10.6 Phase II

10.7 Phase III

11. Marketed Claudin 18.2 Drugs Clinical Insight



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Abpro Therapeutics

12.2 Antengene Corporation

12.3 Arovella Therapeutics

12.4 Astellas Pharma

12.5 AstraZeneca

12.6 Beijing Mabworks Biotech

12.7 Biotheus

12.8 CARsgen

12.9 Dragonboat Biopharmaceutical

12.10 Gracell Biotechnology

12.11 Harbour BioMed

12.12 Innovent Biologics

12.13 Klus Pharma

12.14 L and L Biopharma

12.15 LaNova Medicines Limited

12.16 Leap Therapeutics

12.17 Luye Pharma Group

12.18 Nanjing Bioheng Biotech

12.19 Nanjing KAEDI Biotech

12.20 OriCell Therapeutics

12.21 Shanghai Junshi Biosciences

12.22 SparX Biopharmaceutical

12.23 TORL Biotherapeutics

12.24 Transcenta Holding

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ng2pzf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.