Statement of the number of actions and voting rights in 24.11.31

November 22th, 2024
Monthly publication of the number of shares comprising the share capital
and the total number of voting rights
(Articles L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations)
|Stop date of information
|Total number of shares forming the share capital
|
Total number of voting rights
|October 31, 2024
|8.937.085
Gross total voting rights:
15.433.460
Net* total voting rights:
15.380.349
* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares deprived of voting rights
