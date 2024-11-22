$23.8 Bn Organoids Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033: Custom Organoid Line Services for High-Throughput Applications, Organoid Solutions for Biotherapeutic Research and to Expand Solutions

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organoids Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







The global organoids market reached a value of nearly $3.3 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.05% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $3.3 billion in 2023 to $8.7 billion in 2028 at a rate of 21.80%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.26% from 2028 and reach $23.8 billion in 2033.



Going forward, the rising healthcare expenditure globally, growing incidence of chronic diseases, rising prevalence of infectious diseases and growing interest in precision oncology and personalized cancer treatments will drive the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the organoids market in the future include limited availability of patient-derived samples for organoid culture.



The organoids market is segmented by product into hepatic organoids, colorectal organoids, intestinal organoids and other organoids. The intestinal organoids market was the largest segment of the organoids market segmented by product, accounting for 33.40% or $1.1 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the other organoids segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the organoids market segmented by product, at a CAGR of 25.76% during 2023-2028.



The organoids market is segmented by application into developmental biology, disease pathology of infectious disease, regenerative medicine, drug toxicity and efficacy testing, drug discovery and personalized medicine and other applications. The drug discovery and personalized medicine market was the largest segment of the organoids market segmented by application, accounting for 34.56% or $1.1 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the drug discovery and personalized medicine segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the organoids market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 25.83% during 2023-2028.



The organoids market is segmented by end-use industries into hospitals and diagnostic centers, biopharmaceutical companies, academics and research institutes and contract research organizations. The biopharmaceutical companies market was the largest segment of the organoids market segmented by end-use industries, accounting for 47.38% or $1.5 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the academics and research institutes segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the organoids market segmented by end-use industries, at a CAGR of 26.45% during 2023-2028.



The organoids market is segmented by source into pluripotent stem cells and organ-specific adult stem cells. The pluripotent stem cells market was the largest segment of the organoids market segmented by source, accounting for 70.30% or $2.3 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the organ-specific adult stem cells segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the organoids market segmented by source, at a CAGR of 23.92% during 2023-2028.



North America was the largest region in the organoids market, accounting for 43.34% or $1.4 billion of the total in 2023. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the organoids market will be Asia-Pacific and Western Europe, where growth will be at CAGRs of 22.77% and 22.13% respectively. These will be followed by North America and South America, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 22.01% and 19.28% respectively.



The global organoids market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 17.50% of the total market in 2022. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. was the largest competitor with 8.36% share of the market, followed by Carl Zeiss AG with 3.44%, Corning Incorporated with 2.64%, Lonza Group Ltd. with 1.22%, STEMCELL Technologies Inc. with 0.82%, Merck KGaA with 0.44%, Greiner Bio-One International GmbH with 0.27%, Hubrecht Organoid Technology (HUB) with 0.12%, Crown Bioscience with 0.11% and PromoCell GmbH with 0.07%.



The top opportunities in the organoids market segmented by product will arise in the intestinal organoid segment, which will gain $1.8 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the organoids market segmented by application will arise in the drug discovery and personalized medicine segment, which will gain $2.4 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the organoids market segmented by end-use industries will arise in the academics and research institutes segment, which will gain $2.4 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the organoids market segmented by source will arise in the pluripotent stem cells segment, which will gain $3.6 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The organoids market size will gain the most in the USA at $2.1 billion.



Market-trend-based strategies for the organoids market include focus on innovative organoid solutions tailored specifically for biotherapeutic research, focus on advancements in life science research for the production of specialized 3D organoids, representing a substantial stride in biomedical advancement, focus on the development of cardiac organoid-based kits, which signifies a pivotal advancement in cardiac safety testing, focus on strategic partnerships and collaborations, focus on launching custom organoid line services tailored for high-throughput applications and focus on the adoption of 3D cell culture techniques.



Player-adopted strategies in the organoids market include focus on expanding business expertise through strategic partnerships and focus on strengthening business operations through new product launches.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the organoids companies to focus on tailored organoid solutions for biotherapeutic research, focus on specialized 3d organoid production for biomedical advancement, focus on cardiac organoid-based kits for enhanced safety testing, focus on custom organoid line services for high-throughput applications, focus on intestinal and hepatic organoid segments, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, focus on strategic partnerships for enhanced organoid research, provide competitively priced offerings, participate in trade shows and events, continue to use B2B promotions, focus on drug discovery and personalized medicine, and drug toxicity and efficacy testing application segments and focus on biopharmaceutical companies and academics and research institutes segments.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 309 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $23.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.0% Regions Covered Global



