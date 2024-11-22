Dovre Group Plc Managers’ Transactions November 22, 2024, at 1 pm
Dovre Group Plc: Managers' Transactions – Koskelo Ilari
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ilari Koskelo
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Dovre Group Plc
LEI: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 85788/5/5
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-11-21
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008098
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 951 Unit price: 0.317 EUR
(2): Volume: 2727 Unit price: 0.317 EUR
(3): Volume: 7131 Unit price: 0.317 EUR
(4): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 0.317 EUR
(5): Volume: 8191 Unit price: 0.317 EUR
Aggregated transactions (5):
Volume: 20000 Volume weighted average price: 0.317 EUR
Dovre Group is a trusted global provider of project management services with locations across Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, Sweden, and the United States. Our professionals execute assignments all around the world. In 2023, the Group’s net sales were EUR 196.7 million and its operating result was EUR 7.4 million. The Group’s parent company Dovre Group Plc is domiciled in Finland and listed in Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol DOV1V). Dovre takes an active part in the green transition and contributes to an environmentally and socially sustainable future. Website: www.dovregroup.com
DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.dovregroup.com