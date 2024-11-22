Ensurge Micropower ASA - Cancellation of Subsequent Offering

Oslo, 22 November 2024

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") on 19 September 2024 regarding the completion of a private placement raising gross proceeds of approximately NOK 75 million (the "Private Placement") and a potential subsequent offering on the same terms and conditions as in the Private Placement directed towards eligible shareholders (the "Subsequent Offering"). Further reference is made to the announcement on 5 November 2024, stating that the subscription period for the Subsequent Offering would be from 7 November 2024 to 21 November 2024.

The Board of Directors of the Company has resolved to cancel the Subsequent Offering.

The background for the cancellation is that the Company's shares have traded below the subscription price in the Private Placement for a substantial period and at sufficient volumes. Shareholders wishing to reduce the dilutive effect of the Private Placement have therefore had the opportunity to purchase shares in the market at prices below the subscription price in the Subsequent Offering. Further, the Company’s shares have traded below such subscription price during the entirety of the subscription period for the Subsequent Offering.

