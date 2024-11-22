Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKB 35 0917

Series RIKB 27 0415RIKB 35 0917
Settlement Date 11/27/202411/27/2024
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 3,4301,182
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 100.667/7.650104.200/6.440
Total Number of Bids Received 2219
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 7,5413,805
Total Number of Successful Bids 63
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 63
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 100.667/7.650104.200/6.440
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 100.700/7.630104.389/6.420
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 100.667/7.650104.200/6.440
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 100.676/7.650104.296/6.430
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 100.700/7.630104.389/6.420
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 100.500/7.730103.735/6.500
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 100.631/7.670104.053/6.460
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 2.203.22