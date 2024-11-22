|Series
|RIKB 27 0415
|RIKB 35 0917
|Settlement Date
|11/27/2024
|11/27/2024
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|3,430
|1,182
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|100.667
|/
|7.650
|104.200
|/
|6.440
|Total Number of Bids Received
|22
|19
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|7,541
|3,805
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|6
|3
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|6
|3
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|100.667
|/
|7.650
|104.200
|/
|6.440
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|100.700
|/
|7.630
|104.389
|/
|6.420
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|100.667
|/
|7.650
|104.200
|/
|6.440
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|100.676
|/
|7.650
|104.296
|/
|6.430
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|100.700
|/
|7.630
|104.389
|/
|6.420
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|100.500
|/
|7.730
|103.735
|/
|6.500
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|100.631
|/
|7.670
|104.053
|/
|6.460
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|2.20
|3.22
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKB 35 0917
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management