Coding & Marking Equipment Industry Forecast Report, 2025-2030: Emerging Trends, Opportunities, Regional Market Insights, Competitive Intelligence

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coding & Marking Equipment Market by Technology Type (Direct Thermal Printing, Inkjet Printing, Laser Printing), Printing Pattern (Barcode, Graphics, QR Codes), Product Form Factor, Application, Printing Material, End-user Industry - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Coding & Marking Equipment Market grew from USD 21.34 billion in 2023 to USD 23.14 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 9.24%, reaching USD 39.63 billion by 2030. The report provides a detailed overview of the market, exploring several key areas:

Market Penetration: A thorough examination of the current market landscape, featuring comprehensive data from leading industry players and analyzing their reach and influence across the market.

Market Development: The report identifies significant growth opportunities in emerging markets and assesses expansion potential within established segments, providing a roadmap for future development.

Market Diversification: In-depth coverage of recent product launches, untapped geographic regions, significant industry developments, and strategic investments reshaping the market landscape.

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: A detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, covering market share, business strategies, product portfolios, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent trends, technological advancements, and innovations in manufacturing by key market players.

Product Development & Innovation: Insight into groundbreaking technologies, R&D efforts, and product innovations that will drive the market in future.





Market insights reveal strong growth drivers including technological advancements such as digital printing, increasing demand for flexible packaging, and rising consumer awareness about product transparency. Additionally, the surge in e-commerce necessitates precise product coding for logistical efficiency. However, major challenges impede growth, notably high installation and maintenance costs, stringent regulatory compliance, and the complexity of integrating new technologies with existing systems. An ever-present threat is the rapid pace of technological changes which can render current systems obsolete.



Opportunities abound in the development of eco-friendly inks and printers that appeal to environmentally conscious consumers and adhere to stringent regulations. Businesses are also advised to explore customizable solutions that cater to specific industry needs, such as anti-counterfeiting features and smart labeling technologies. Innovations in IoT-enabled devices that offer real-time data tracking and predictive maintenance capabilities could revolutionize operational efficiencies.



To sustain growth, firms should continue to innovate by investing in R&D for advanced, cost-effective solutions and forming strategic partnerships to leverage shared expertise. Providing comprehensive training and robust customer support can also differentiate market leaders from competitors. Overall, while the market exhibits robust growth potential, success will depend on agility, continuous innovation, and adaptation to evolving consumer and regulatory landscapes.

Coding & Marking Equipment Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Increasing emphasis on supply chain transparency and accountability Growing potential in eCommerce logistics for efficient and error-free distribution Expansion of the food and beverage sector requires enhanced product identification systems

Market Restraints Concerns associated with substrate compatibility of ink and materials

Market Opportunities Rising investment in packaging and transportation infrastructure across the globe Technological advancements in sustainable and eco-friendly inks and printing materials

Market Challenges Issues related to environmental impact and disposal of the material and equipment



Key Company Profiles



The report delves into recent significant developments in the Coding & Marking Equipment Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include:

Applied Technology Developments Ltd.

Beijing Hi-Pack Coding Ltd.

Control Print Limited

Danaher Corporation

Domino Printing Sciences PLC

Dover Corporation

Durable Technologies

Engage Technologies Corporation

Geo. T. Schmidt, Inc.

Guangzhou EC-PACK Packaging Equipment Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Sunine Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.

Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd

Hitachi, Ltd.

HSA Systems A/S

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

InkJet, Inc.

Keyence Corporation

Kishu Giken Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Koenig & Bauer AG

Loftware, Inc.

Macsa ID, S.A.

Matthews Marking Systems

MECCO

Numeric Inkjet Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Open Date Equipment Ltd.

Paul Leibinger GmbH & Co. KG

ProMach Inc.

REA Elektronik GmbH

Rotech Machines Limited

RYNAN Technologies

TRUMPF SE + Co. KG

TYKMA Electrox, Inc. by 600 Group PLC

Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the Coding & Marking Equipment Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Technology Type Direct Thermal Printing Lithographic Printing Thermal Dye Printing Inkjet Printing Continuous Inkjet Printing Drop-on-demand Inkjet Printing Laser Printing CO2 Laser Printing Fiber Laser Printing Thermal Transfer Overprinting Flat-head Printing Near-edge Printing

Printing Pattern Barcode Graphics QR Codes Text

Product Form Factor Desktop Model Handheld Device Inline Installation

Application Coding Decorative Printing Labeling Marking

Printing Material Glass Metal Paper Plastic

End-user Industry Cosmetics & Personal Care Hair Care Makeup Skin Care Electronics & Automotive Automotive Components Consumer Electronics Industrial Electronics Food & Beverage Beverages Dairy Products Packaged Food Pharmaceuticals Nutraceuticals Over-the-counter Products Prescription Drugs



Region Americas Argentina Brazil Canada Mexico United States (California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas) Asia-Pacific Australia China India Indonesia Japan Malaysia Philippines Singapore South Korea Taiwan Thailand Vietnam Europe, Middle East & Africa Denmark Egypt Finland France Germany Israel Italy Netherlands Nigeria Norway Poland Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia South Africa Spain Sweden Switzerland Turkey United Arab Emirates United Kingdom



Additionally, the report addresses key questions to assist stakeholders in making informed decisions:

What is the current size of the market, and how is it expected to grow?

Which products, segments, and regions present the most attractive investment opportunities?

What are the prevailing technology trends and regulatory factors influencing the market?

How do top vendors rank regarding market share and competitive positioning?

What revenue sources and strategic opportunities guide vendors' market entry or exit decisions?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 186 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $23.14 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $39.63 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/btohet

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment