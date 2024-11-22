Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Industry Research Report 2024-2033: Drivers and Restraints, Competitive Landscape, Future Opportunities and Strategies

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







The lyophilization services for biopharmaceuticals market has reported a robust growth trajectory, with an estimated market value of nearly $1.64 billion in 2023. Sustaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.91% since 2018, the market is set to continue its upward trend. Consequent projections suggest an expansion to $2.71 billion by 2028 and an impressive climb to $4.6 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 11.15% from 2028 onwards.

Drivers and Restraints



The historical period's growth is primarily attributed to several key factors that include a surge in demand for vaccines and antibodies, a heightened focus on personalized medicine, and an overall increase in the demand for pharmaceutical products. While certain challenges such as the potential risk of contamination during lyophilization processes have posed constraints, the future outlook remains positive. Expectations are that escalating global healthcare expenditures, increasing chronic disease prevalence, and the biopharmaceutical industry's growth, coupled with government initiatives and a rise in drug approvals, will fuel the market's continued expansion.

Key Segments and Regional Insights



The market is categorized into various segments, with the commercial manufacturing sector dominating at 35.10% of the segment's market share in 2023. The syringes segment, however, is foreseen as the fastest-growing segment within the primary packaging systems, expected to flourish at a CAGR of 18.63% during the forecast period. By application, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies led with a 68.64% market share in 2023. Research institutes, nevertheless, are anticipated to be the quickest growing segment, envisioned to expand at a CAGR of 13.62%. The North American region took precedence in market shares, acquiring 34.62% or $570.8 million in 2023. Asia-Pacific and Africa regions are touted as the next fast-growing markets, with substantial growth rates projected for the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape



The lyophilization services for biopharmaceuticals market is characterized by its fragmented nature, with numerous small-scale players in operation. Despite this fragmentation, the top ten competitors accounted for 24.64% of the market share in 2023. The market seems to be moderately competitive with some players having a slight edge in market share.

Future Opportunities and Strategies



There is an array of emerging opportunities for the lyophilization services for biopharmaceuticals market. The commercial manufacturing segment is forecasted to observe a significant increase in sales, with projections suggesting an increase of $434.8 million by 2028. Similarly, high-income potential is recognized in the vials segment and the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment in terms of global sales. To capitalize on these opportunities, companies in the lyophilization services for biopharmaceuticals should focus on expanding their laboratory freeze dryer capabilities, consider extending their commercial-scale aseptic filling facilities, target growth in the burgeoning syringes market segment, and aim to establish their footprint in emerging markets.

Strategic partnerships and improved freeze-drying infrastructure investments will be critical in enhancing lyophilization service provision. In conclusion, the positive trends and the opportunities outlined in this report indicate a thriving future for lyophilization services in the biopharmaceuticals industry, driven by innovation, strategic expansion, and a deepened focus on advanced production capabilities.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 316 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $4.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.8% Regions Covered Global





Companies Featured

PCI Pharma Services

OFD LLC (Oregon Freeze Dry)

Simtra BioPharma Solutions (Baxter)

Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co. KG

IDT Biologika GmbH

Jubilant HollisterStier Inc.

Curia Global Inc.

CinnaGen

CordenPharma

Ascendia Pharmaceuticals.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

CSL Limited

Shanghai Shunho Pharmaceutical

WuXi AppTec

Lonza Group AG

Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing

Great Point Partners

Lyocontract GmbH

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Biocorp Polska

Millrock Technology

Instrument Specialties Inc.

Velico Medical

NJM Packaging Inc.

Peak and Prairie Industries

Neolpharma

Dalton Pharma Services

BioVectra

baxter biopharma solutions

Lyophilization Services of New England (LSNE)

BioTechnique

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Catalent Pharma Solutions

Avid Bioservices

Laboratorios Bagó

Laboratorio Chile S.A.

Gador S.A.

Laboratorio Elea

Biogénesis Bagó

Laboratorios Richmond

Eurofarma Laboratórios S.A.

Aché Laboratórios Farmacêuticos S.A.

Cristália Produtos Químicos e Farmacêuticos

Aryogen Pharmed

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Kamada Ltd.

Abdi İbrahim Pharmaceuticals

Neopharma

Protalix BioTherapeutics

AstraZeneca

Red Star Express Plc

Swift MediSpark.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/udmouo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment