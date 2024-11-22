Lupus Nephritis Dug Pipeline Landscape Report : Therapeutic Assessment by 2024 by Product Type, Stage, Route of Administration, and Molecule Type

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lupus Nephritis - Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



QLG1074: Qilu Pharmaceutical



QLG1074 is an oral calcineurin inhibitor approved for the treatment of lupus nephritis (LN), a severe kidney inflammation caused by systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). It works by suppressing the immune system and reducing the activity of T-cells, thereby lowering inflammation and protecting kidney function. When used alongside standard care, such as corticosteroids and mycophenolate mofetil, voclosporin has been shown to significantly improve renal response rates and reduce proteinuria in LN patients, offering a promising option for better disease management. The drug is currently in Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of lupus nephritis.



ADX-097: Q32 Bio



ADX-097 is based on a novel platform enabling tissue-targeted regulation of the complement system without long-term systemic blockade, a key differentiator from current complement therapeutics. Q32 Bio completed a first-in-human, Phase I ascending dose clinical study of ADX-097 in healthy volunteers. Results from the Phase I clinical trial demonstrated a favorable tolerability and immunogenicity profile across all single and multiple dose cohorts and weekly subcutaneous dosing met exposures for predicted complete complement inhibition in the tissue with no systemic inhibition. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Lupus Nephritis.



KYV-101: Kyverna Therapeutics



KYV-101 is an autologous version of a novel, fully human clinical-stage anti-CD19 chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T) construct with properties well suited for use in B cell-driven autoimmune diseases such as lupus nephritis and other B-cell driven autoimmune diseases. It is currently in Phase I/II stage of development for the treatment of Lupus Nephritis.



CABA-201: Cabaletta Bio



CABA-201 is a fully human CD19 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy containing a 4-1BB co-stimulatory domain. Cabaletta is advancing RESETTM (REstoring SElf-Tolerance) Phase I/II clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematous, myositis, systemic sclerosis and generalized myasthenia gravis, with potential application in a broad range of other autoimmune diseases. It is currently in Phase I/II stage of development for the treatment of Lupus Nephritis.



NKX019: Nkarta, Inc.



NKX019 is designed to target CD19-positive B cells, which play a significant role in the pathogenesis of autoimmune diseases like lupus. The therapy utilizes NK cells derived from healthy donors that are genetically modified to enhance their ability to eliminate these B cells. Notably, NKX019 is engineered to express a membrane-bound form of interleukin-15, which may improve the persistence and activity of the NK cells without the need for extensive cytokine support typically required in other therapies. It is currently in Phase I stage of development for the treatment of Lupus Nephritis.



Key Players

AstraZeneca

Hoffmann-La Roche

Qilu Pharmaceutical

BeiGene

RemeGen

Argenx

Jiangsu Lianhuan Pharmaceutical

Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Kyverna Therapeutics

Cabaletta Bio

Mono

Century Therapeutics

Yake Biotechnology

Qyuns Therapeutics

Resolve Therapeutics

Key Products

Anifrolumab

Obinutuzumab

QLG1074

Zanubrutinib

Telitacicept

Efgartigimod alfa

RYSW01

Iptacopan

KYV-101

CABA-201

ANX009

CNTY-101

CD19/BCMA CAR T-cells

QX002N

RSLV-145

Major Players in Lupus Nephritis

There are approx. 30+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Lupus Nephritis. The companies which have their Lupus Nephritis drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, Qilu Pharmaceutical.

Phases: The report covers around 35+ products under different phases of clinical development like

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral

Topical

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer

Gene therapy

