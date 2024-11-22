Telegram Game Major (MAJOR) Partners with Bitget for Gas-Free Airdrop Claims

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has partnered with Major, a popular Telegram-based mini-app game. Through this collaboration, users can now claim MAJOR token airdrops without incurring gas fees by linking their Bitget account via the Major Telegram mini-app. Once connected, MAJOR tokens will be automatically credited to their Bitget exchange accounts, ensuring a seamless experience ahead of the token's trading debut on platforms like Bitget.

Major (MAJOR) is a star-collecting game designed exclusively for Telegram users. Launched on July 10, 2024, the game invites players to compete for the title of the "coolest Major" in the Telegram community. Players earn Stars, an in-game currency, which determines their rank and reputation in the game.

Since its launch, Major has seen remarkable growth. As of the writing, it reached 70 million total users and over 40 million monthly active users, establishing itself as one of the most beloved mini-games on the TON blockchain. On November 16, Major announced a total token supply of 100 million MAJOR tokens, with detailed tokenomics expected soon.

Bitget has positioned itself as an early supporter of MAJOR, being one of the first exchanges to offer a pre-market for the token. Pre-market trading volume for the MAJOR token on Bitget has already surpassed 500,000 USDT, with MAJOR tokens priced at approximately 2.5 USDT. This pricing implies a potential market capitalization of $250 million for MAJOR.

Additionally, MAJOR is also listed in the Innovation and TON Ecosystem Zone on its Spot market. Trading is set to commence on November 28, 2024, at 12:00 (UTC), with deposits being available already.

As Bitget continues to broaden its TON-based projects portfolio, the listing and promotion of MAJOR shows the platform’s constant efforts in providing accessibility and rewards for its global user base. With an extensive range of over 800 tokens, Bitget connects users to potential projects in various ecosystems, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Base, and TON. The addition of MAJOR into Bitget’s portfolio marks a significant step toward expanding its ecosystem, allowing users to access new opportunities in the TON ecosystem.

For more information on MAJOR token on Bitget, users can visit here.

