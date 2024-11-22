ECARX Showcases Skyland Pro High-Performance ADAS Solution at AutoSens China 2024

SHANGHAI, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECARX Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) (“ECARX”), a global mobility tech provider, recently showcased the advanced capabilities of its Skyland Pro ADAS solution at AutoSens China 2024, demonstrating how it empowers automakers with high-performance, cost-effective intelligent driving solutions.

A key platform for collaboration among automotive professionals, AutoSens China 2024 attracted prominent companies and experts from across the intelligent driving ecosystem, including Volkswagen, BMW-Brilliance and NIO.

Jie Zhang, Director of ADAS Product at ECARX, delivered a keynote presentation at the event titled "Driving and Parking ADAS Solution: Balancing Performance and Cost”, where he highlighted how the Skyland Pro addresses the industry's critical need for high-performance ADAS solutions that are cost-effective and speed up the market entry for manufacturers around the world.

Now in mass production, Skyland Pro already powers vehicles including the Lynk & Co 08 EM-P and Lynk & Co 07 EM-P, enabling features such as parking assistance and highway Navigate-on-Autopilot (NOA).

ECARX continues to enhance the performance of Skyland Pro while replicating and scaling it across various brands and models. With a clear roadmap for future ADAS solutions, ECARX is committed to delivering advanced and reliable intelligent driving solutions to support automakers globally in their drive towards the future of mobility.

About ECARX

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global automotive technology provider with capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions for next-generation smart vehicles, from the system on a chip (SoC), to central computing platforms, and software. As automakers develop new electric vehicle architectures from the ground up, ECARX is developing full-stack solutions to enhance the user experience, while reducing complexity and cost.

Founded in 2017 and listed on the Nasdaq in 2022, ECARX now has over 1,800 employees based in 12 major locations in China, UK, USA, Sweden, Germany and Malaysia. The co-founders are two automotive entrepreneurs, Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen, and Eric Li (Li Shufu), who is also the founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group — with ownership interests in global brands including Lotus, Lynk & Co, Geely Galaxy, Polestar, smart, and Volvo Cars. ECARX also works with other well-known automakers, including FAW and Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroën. To date, ECARX products can be found in over 7.3 million vehicles worldwide.

About AutoSens China 2024

AutoSens is the world's foremost meeting of automotive engineers working to improve automotive imaging and vehicle perception for production vehicles. Organized by Europe's Sense Media Group Ltd., the event has been a key platform for collaboration among automotive professionals since 2016. The 2024 edition marked AutoSens's debut in China, attracting leading companies and experts from across the intelligent driving ecosystem, including Volkswagen, BMW-Brilliance, NIO, Mobileye, and others.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s beliefs and expectations as well as on assumptions made by and data currently available to management, appear in a number of places throughout this document and include statements regarding, amongst other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which we operate. The use of words “expects”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “believes”, “should”, “potential”, “may”, “preliminary”, “forecast”, “objective”, “plan”, or “target”, and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, future market conditions or economic performance and developments in the capital and credit markets and expected future financial performance, and the markets in which we operate. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, see ECARX’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ECARX undertakes no obligation to update or revise and forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contacts:

Rene Du

ir@ecarxgroup.com

Media Contacts:

ecarx@christensencomms.com