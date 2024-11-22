Bitget lists Morpho Protocol (MORPHO) in Innovation and DeFi zone opening up Spot trading

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has listed Morpho (MORPHO) in its Innovation and DeFi Zone. Deposits and trading for MORPHO are now open. Users can access the MORPHO/USDT trading pair via the spot trading corridor.

Morpho is a leading decentralized lending protocol built on Ethereum and Base networks, boasting a total value locked (TVL) exceeding $1.3 billion. Backed by a strong financing history, Morpho secured $50 million in funding as recently as August 2024, following an $18 million seed round in 2022. Renowned investors such as a16z, Coinbase Ventures, and Pantera Capital have supported the project.

As one of the most highly rated DeFi platforms, Morpho holds a DeFi Safety score of 98%. Its protocol offers permissionless lending with some of the most competitive rates available, appealing to a diverse user base. The platform’s user engagement remains strong with over 12,000 unique active wallets recorded in the past 30 days and more than 53,000 users eligible for rewards. Morpho's tokenomics shows sustainable growth and community engagement. Of the total token supply of one billion, strategic allocations have been made for ecosystem development, strategic partners, and community rewards. The token’s vesting schedules ensure a gradual and responsible distribution model, enhancing long-term stability.

The inclusion of MORPHO on Bitget's platform aligns with the exchange's strategy to offer users access to innovative and secure DeFi projects. This listing provides traders with new opportunities to engage with a leading protocol in the decentralized lending space. Bitget remains committed to expanding its portfolio with quality assets, ensuring a diverse and secure trading environment for its users.

For more information on Morpho, users can visit here.

