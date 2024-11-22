Packaged Rice Snacks Market Trends and Regional Forecasts by Type, Flavours, Packaging, and Distribution Channel (2025-2030) Featuring PepsiCo, The Quaker Oats Company, Mars, Kellogg Company, Calbee & More

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Packaged Rice Snacks Market by Type, Flavours, Packaging, Distribution Channel - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Packaged Rice Snacks Market grew from USD 2.20 billion in 2023 to USD 2.29 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 4.37%, reaching USD 2.97 billion by 2030. This report provides a detailed overview of the market, exploring several key areas:
- A thorough examination of the current market landscape, featuring comprehensive data from leading industry players and analyzing their reach and influence across the market.
- The report identifies significant growth opportunities in emerging markets and assesses expansion potential within established segments, providing a roadmap for future development.
- In-depth coverage of recent product launches, untapped geographic regions, significant industry developments, and strategic investments reshaping the market landscape.
- A detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, covering market share, business strategies, product portfolios, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent trends, technological advancements, and innovations in manufacturing by key market players.
- Insight into groundbreaking technologies, R&D efforts, and product innovations that will drive the market in future.
Key growth drivers include the rising health consciousness among consumers, leading to a preference for low-calorie and gluten-free snacking options. The increasing trend of global snacking culture, coupled with innovative product launches featuring exotic flavors, further propels market growth. One potential opportunity lies in exploring untapped markets in developing regions, where urbanization and rising disposable incomes increase demand. Companies could capitalize on this by engaging in strategic partnerships and localized marketing campaigns.
However, challenges persist, such as fluctuating raw material costs and stringent regulatory guidelines that can impede growth. Moreover, intense competition and saturated markets in developed regions might limit expansion.
Innovation and research areas include developing sustainable packaging solutions and adopting advanced production techniques to enhance flavor retention and nutritional value. Businesses should focus on using organic ingredients and enhancing product lines with plant-based elements to capture the growing segment of health-conscious and environmentally aware consumers. Additionally, fortifying rice snacks with added nutrients could open up opportunities in the functional snacks segment.
The market's nature is competitive, with significant potential for growth driven by changing consumer preferences and emerging economic markets. Companies that prioritize agility in product development and distribution strategies, while addressing consumer trends and environmental concerns, will likely succeed in this evolving landscape.
Packaged Rice Snacks Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increasing preference for processed and ready-to-eat products
- Prevalence of gluten intolerance leading to the consumer shift towards rice-based products
- Adoption of strategic advertising schemes and availability of packaged rice snacks through online distribution channels
- Market Restraints
- Incidences of product recall of packaged rice snacks
- Market Opportunities
- Advancements to improve the dietary and taste profile of packaged rice snacks
- Availability of sustainable and eco-conscious rice-based products
- Market Challenges
- Complexities in production and packaging and difficulty in obtaining adequate taste profile
Key Company Profiles
The report delves into recent significant developments in the Packaged Rice Snacks Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include:
- Annie Chun's, Inc.
- Bakali Foodstuffs Pty. Ltd.
- Calbee
- Crunchmaster
- Element Snacks Inc.
- HNA Food Pvt. Ltd.
- Hunter Foods LLC
- Kameda Seika Co. Ltd.
- Kellogg Company
- Lundberg Family Farms
- Magic Spoon
- Mars, Incorporated
- Nature's Path Foods
- Nishimoto Wismettac Group
- PepsiCo Inc.
- Popchips by Velocity Snack Brands Opco, LLC
- RACIO, s.r.o.
- Ricegrowers Limited by SunRice Group
- Riceworks
- SanoRice Holding BV
- SSOM International Foods
- The Quaker Oats Company
- Umeya Inc.
- Vital Health Foods
- Wide Faith Foods Co. Ltd.
Market Segmentation & Coverage
This research report categorizes the Packaged Rice Snacks Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Type
- Rice Cakes
- Rice Crackers
- Rice Crisps
- Flavours
- Original/Plain
- Savory
- Spicy
- Sweet
- Packaging
- Bags/Pouches
- Boxes
- Single-Serve
- Distribution Channel
- Convenience Stores
- Online Retail Stores
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
- Region
- Americas
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Canada
- Mexico
- United States
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Vietnam
- Europe, Middle East & Africa
- Denmark
- Egypt
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Israel
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Nigeria
- Norway
- Poland
- Qatar
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
- Americas
Additionally, the report addresses key questions to assist stakeholders in making informed decisions:
- What is the current size of the market, and how is it expected to grow?
- Which products, segments, and regions present the most attractive investment opportunities?
- What are the prevailing technology trends and regulatory factors influencing the market?
- How do top vendors rank regarding market share and competitive positioning?
- What revenue sources and strategic opportunities guide vendors' market entry or exit decisions?
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|182
|Forecast Period
|2024-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$2.29 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.97 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ltr0p
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment