Membrane Chromatography Strategic Business Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $1 Billion by 2030 - Growing Use in Monoclonal Antibody (mAb) Purification Expands Market Opportunities

The global market for Membrane Chromatography was estimated at US$395.9 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$1.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2023 to 2030.





The growth in the membrane chromatography market is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for biologics and biosimilars, advancements in bioprocessing technologies, and the rising focus on single-use technologies in manufacturing. Biopharmaceutical companies are under pressure to develop faster, more efficient purification methods, and membrane chromatography offers a viable solution.

The growing trend towards continuous manufacturing and the use of single-use systems in bioprocessing is also contributing to the adoption of membrane chromatography. Furthermore, regulatory agencies are encouraging innovations that improve the efficiency and safety of biopharmaceutical production, further fueling market growth.

Why Is Membrane Chromatography Gaining Popularity in Bioprocessing?



Membrane chromatography is increasingly becoming a vital component in the bioprocessing sector, primarily due to its ability to streamline purification processes in the production of biopharmaceuticals. Unlike traditional column chromatography, membrane chromatography offers faster processing times and higher throughput, making it ideal for large-scale biomanufacturing. This technique involves the use of membranes with specific ligand interactions that capture target molecules, such as proteins or viruses, from a mixture, allowing for efficient purification. Its growing importance is linked to the rise in demand for monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and gene therapies, all of which require high levels of purification.



What Are the Key Innovations in Membrane Chromatography?



Recent innovations in membrane chromatography include the development of high-capacity and high-flow membranes that reduce processing time while increasing efficiency. The latest generation of membrane adsorbers, which are capable of handling large volumes, are designed to provide superior binding capacities and minimize the risk of fouling. Additionally, advancements in ligand chemistry have led to more selective membranes, capable of isolating specific biomolecules with higher purity levels. Single-use membrane chromatography systems are also becoming more common, offering cost-effectiveness and eliminating the need for cleaning and validation between batches, making them highly appealing in the biopharmaceutical industry.



How Do Market Segments Define the Growth of Membrane Chromatography?



Product types include ion exchange membranes, affinity membranes, and hydrophobic interaction membranes, with ion exchange membranes holding the largest market share due to their wide applicability in protein purification. Operation modes include flow-through and bind-and-elute, with the flow-through mode gaining popularity for its efficiency in removing impurities during downstream processing. End-users of membrane chromatography systems include biopharmaceutical companies, research institutes, and contract research organizations (CROs), with biopharmaceutical companies being the dominant segment due to the rising production of biologics.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Ion Exchange Technique segment, which is expected to reach US$492.2 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 14.1%. The Affinity Technique segment is also set to grow at 15.0% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $102.2 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 18.5% CAGR to reach $252.1 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Global Membrane Chromatography Market such as 3M, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC, Danaher, General Electric and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 89 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $395.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1000 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Membrane Chromatography - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Biopharmaceutical Purification Drives Growth in Membrane Chromatography Market

Technological Advancements in Single-Use and Disposable Chromatography Systems Strengthen Business Case for Adoption

Growing Focus on Enhancing Efficiency and Reducing Process Time Expands Addressable Market

Expansion of Membrane Chromatography in Vaccine Production and Gene Therapy Fuels Market Growth

Increasing Adoption of Membrane Chromatography in Large-Scale Bioprocessing Expands Market Opportunities

Technological Innovations in High-Capacity and High-Throughput Membranes Propel Market Expansion

Growing Use of Membrane Chromatography in Monoclonal Antibody (mAb) Purification Expands Market Potential

Rising Adoption of Continuous Bioprocessing Solutions Expands Addressable Market for Membrane Chromatography

Technological Advancements in High Selectivity and Low Fouling Membranes Propel Market Growth

Increasing Focus on Reducing Contaminants and Impurities in Bioprocessing Drives Demand for Membrane Chromatography

Rising Use of Membrane Chromatography in Emerging Biopharma Markets Expands Market Opportunities

Expansion of Membrane Chromatography in Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Strengthens Global Market Growth

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 34 companies featured in this Global Membrane Chromatography market report include

3M

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC

Danaher

General Electric

GL Sciences Inc.

GVS Group

Membrane Solutions

Merck KGaA

Purilogics LLC

Restek Corporation

Sartorius AG

STARLABS

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

