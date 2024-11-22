Bombardier Announces Participation in Upcoming December Conferences 

Bank of America’s Leveraged Finance Conference

Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Location: Boca Raton, FL

Bombardier Representatives: Francis Richer de la Flèche, Vice President, Financial Planning & Investor Relations, and Anna Marie Westerdahl, Vice President, Treasurer*

Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference

Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Location: New York, NY

Bombardier Representatives: Bart Demosky, Executive Vice President & CFO, and Francis Richer de la Flèche, Vice President, Financial Planning & Investor Relations*

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (BBD-B.TO) today announced that it will participate in Bank of America’s Leveraged Finance Conference on December 3 in Boca Raton, Florida and in Goldman Sachs’ Industrials and Materials Conference on December 4 in New York, New York.

Interested parties are invited to contact Investor Relations to get more information on Bombardier’s participation at these conferences.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier’s performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious “Red Dot: Best of the Best” award for Brands and Communication Design.

For Information

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Environmental, Social and Governance report, as well as the company’s plans to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book and Claim system visit bombardier.com.

Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at bombardier.com. Follow us on X @Bombardier.

Media Contacts

General media contact webform

Francis Richer de La Flèche

+1 514 240-9649

francis.richer.de.la.fleche@bombardier.com

Mark Masluch

+1 514 855-7167

mark.masluch@aero.bombardier.com

*Participation subject to change