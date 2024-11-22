Crude Oil Carriers Industry Research Report 2024-2030: Growing Demand for ULCCs, Increasing Scrapping of Old Vessels, Expanding Oil Refining Capacities in Emerging Markets

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crude Oil Carriers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Crude Oil Carriers was estimated at US$226.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$282.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the crude oil carriers market is driven by several factors, including the rising global demand for crude oil, technological advancements in carrier design and propulsion, and the increasing focus on environmental compliance. A key driver is the expansion of oil refinery capacities in emerging markets, which necessitates efficient crude oil transportation. The global shift towards cleaner shipping fuels and the introduction of dual-fuel propulsion systems are also enhancing the appeal of modern, eco-friendly crude oil carriers.

Additionally, strategic crude oil storage practices due to market volatility and geopolitical uncertainties are driving demand for floating storage units (FSUs). Furthermore, the surge in offshore oil production and the increasing need for long-haul crude oil transportation are contributing to market growth. These factors collectively underscore the sustained demand and growth potential for crude oil carriers worldwide.

How Are Global Oil Trade Patterns Influencing The Crude Oil Carriers Market?



The global crude oil carriers market is intricately linked to the dynamics of international oil trade patterns, which are influenced by geopolitical developments, supply and demand imbalances, and changes in energy policies. The market comprises various types of tankers, including Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs), Suezmax, and Aframax vessels, which are essential for transporting crude oil from production regions to refineries and consumption markets worldwide.

The growing demand for energy in emerging economies, particularly in Asia-Pacific regions like China and India, is driving the need for crude oil imports, thereby boosting the demand for large-capacity crude oil carriers. Additionally, fluctuations in oil prices and OPEC production cuts influence the movement and storage strategies of crude oil, impacting the market for these carriers.



What Technological Advancements Are Enhancing The Efficiency Of Crude Oil Carriers?

Integration of advanced navigation and cargo management systems enables better route planning and cargo handling, reducing downtime and maximizing carrier utilization. The use of digital twins and predictive maintenance technologies is further aiding in minimizing mechanical failures and optimizing fleet management.

How Are Environmental Regulations And Global Policies Shaping The Crude Oil Carriers Market?



Environmental regulations and global policies are significantly shaping the crude oil carriers market by enforcing stricter emission norms and operational standards. The IMO 2020 regulation, which mandates a reduction in sulfur content in marine fuels, has led to a shift toward low-sulfur fuels and the adoption of scrubber systems.

Moreover, the growing emphasis on decarbonization and sustainability in the shipping industry is prompting carriers to invest in cleaner technologies and alternative fuels. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions and trade policies impact crude oil shipping routes, tariffs, and insurance costs, affecting the overall market dynamics. The market is also influenced by strategic decisions made by oil-producing countries regarding output levels and export strategies, further underscoring the complex interplay of regulatory and policy factors.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as AET Technologies, Bahri, Euronav NV, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the VLCC / ULCC segment, which is expected to reach US$180.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.5%. The Aframax segment is also set to grow at 2.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $60.4 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 3.0% CAGR to reach $44.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 247 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $226.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $282.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Crude Oil Carriers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Global Demand for Oil and Its Impact on Crude Oil Carrier Market

Technological Advancements in Crude Oil Tanker Design and Efficiency

Impact of Geopolitical Tensions on Oil Trade Routes and Carrier Demand

Increasing Scrapping of Old Vessels to Meet Environmental Regulations

Development of LNG-Powered Crude Oil Carriers to Reduce Emissions

Growing Demand for Ultra-Large Crude Carriers (ULCCs)

Impact of Changing Oil Production Locations on Carrier Demand

Increasing Focus on Double-Hull Tankers for Enhanced Safety

Adoption of Digital Solutions for Fleet Management and Optimization

Expanding Oil Refining Capacities in Emerging Markets

Impact of Fluctuating Oil Prices on Crude Oil Carrier Operations

Growing Investment in Maritime Security to Protect Oil Trade Routes

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 47 Featured)

AET Technologies

Bahri

Euronav NV

Frontline Ltd.

Maran Tankers Management

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.

National Iranian Tanker Company

NYK Line

Ocean Tankers (Pte) Ltd.

Oman Shipping Company SAOC

OSG Ship Management, Inc.

PAO Sovcomflot

Teekay Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6knsez

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment