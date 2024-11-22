Refinancing of floating rate loans - Totalkredit A/S

Refinancing of floating rate loans

The Nykredit Group has completed the auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 January 2025.

The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.

 Cibor-loanCita-loan

Cita-loanEuribor-loan
ISINDK000954721-8DK000954748-1DK000954756-4DK000954764-8
Reference rateCibor6MCita6MCita6MEuribor6M
Cover poolG (RO)H (SDO)H (SDO)G (RO)
Series32G32H32H32G
CallableYesNoNoNo
Auction results    
Total allotmentDKK 800mDKK 15,750mDKK 14,250mEUR 25m
Total bids DKK 2,630mDKK 33,983mDKK 30,384mEUR 53m
Interest rate spread+0.15%+0.47%+0.49%+0.57%
Price100.20100.20100.20100.20
Other information    
Maturity01-01-202801-01-202801-01-202801-07-2027

Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen, tel. +45 44 55 10 14.

