Refinancing of floating rate loans - Totalkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen and the Press
Refinancing of floating rate loans
The Nykredit Group has completed the auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 January 2025.
The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.
|Cibor-loan
|Cita-loan
|Cita-loan
|Euribor-loan
|ISIN
|DK000954721-8
|DK000954748-1
|DK000954756-4
|DK000954764-8
|Reference rate
|Cibor6M
|Cita6M
|Cita6M
|Euribor6M
|Cover pool
|G (RO)
|H (SDO)
|H (SDO)
|G (RO)
|Series
|32G
|32H
|32H
|32G
|Callable
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Auction results
|Total allotment
|DKK 800m
|DKK 15,750m
|DKK 14,250m
|EUR 25m
|Total bids
|DKK 2,630m
|DKK 33,983m
|DKK 30,384m
|EUR 53m
|Interest rate spread
|+0.15%
|+0.47%
|+0.49%
|+0.57%
|Price
|100.20
|100.20
|100.20
|100.20
|Other information
|Maturity
|01-01-2028
|01-01-2028
|01-01-2028
|01-07-2027
Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen, tel. +45 44 55 10 14.
