Sky Quarry to Host Business Update Conference Call on Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

WOODS CROSS, Utah, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYQ) ("Sky Quarry" or "the Company"), an integrated energy solutions company focused on transforming the waste asphalt shingle recycling industry, will hold a Business Update Conference Call on Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss key anticipated milestones, recent listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market in conjunction with its $6.7 million public offering, facility updates, and reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Sky Quarry Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder, and Chairman David Sealock, and Co-Founder and VP Executive Marcus Laun will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session. The conference call will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast and accessed via the link below and the investor relations section of the Company’s website here .

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Tuesday, November 26, 2024 Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific Time) Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-3982 International dial-in number: 1-201-493-6780 Conference ID:

Webcast 13750362

Register Here

The conference call webcast will be broadcast live and available for replay at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1699599&tp_key=116fe28259 and via the investor relations section of the Company's website here .

A replay of the webcast will be available after 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time through February 26, 2025.



Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921 International replay number: 1-412-317-6671 Replay ID: 13750362

About Sky Quarry Inc.

Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYQ) and its subsidiaries are, collectively, an oil production, refining, and a development-stage environmental remediation company formed to deploy technologies to facilitate the recycling of waste asphalt shingles and remediation of oil-saturated sands and soils. Our waste-to-energy mission is to repurpose and upcycle millions of tons of asphalt shingle waste, diverting them from landfills. By doing so, we can contribute to improved waste management, promote resource efficiency, conserve natural resources, and reduce environmental impact. For more information, please visit skyquarry.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

SKYQ@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us