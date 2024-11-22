Winners of 2024 GeorgiaCISO ORBIE Awards Announced By GeorgiaCISO





ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeorgiaCISO, chapter of the Inspire Leadership Network, announced the winners of its 2024 ORBIE® Awards. GeorgiaCISO recognized technology executives in seven key categories – Super Global, Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate, Corporate & Leadership. The Awards were presented at the GeorgiaCISO ORBIE Awards at The Hotel at Avalon.

“There is no textbook for how to be a great CISO. Great technology executives know the best way to sharpen leadership acumen is through secure collaboration with peers confronting similar challenges,” said John Gift, GeorgiaCISO Chair. “That’s why the GeorgiaCISO ORBIE® Awards are so meaningful–they inspire, connect, and recognize CISOs for our leadership and the value we create for Georgia businesses through enterprise security.”

The 2024 GeorgiaCISO ORBIE Award winners are:

›› Jamil Farshchi, CISO & CTO, Equifax, received the Leadership ORBIE.

›› John Wheeler, Chief Security Officer, Cognizant, received the Super Global ORBIE for organizations over $10 billion annual revenue and multinational operations.

›› David Jordan, SVP, CISO, IHG Hotels & Resorts, received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $3 billion annual revenue and multinational operations.

›› Monique Hart, VP, Information Security | CISO, Piedmont Healthcare, received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $7.5 billion annual revenue.

›› John Koester, VP & CISO (fmr), HD Supply, received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $2.5 billion annual revenue.

›› Brandon Pritz, Vice President, Cybersecurity (CISO) & IT Operations, Jet Aviation, received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $1.2 billion annual revenue.

›› Murtaza Nisar, VP, CISO, Clario, received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $1.2 billion annual revenue.

The ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States. Since its inception in 1998, over 500 technology leaders have received the prestigious ORBIE Award. The ORBIE honors chief information security officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based upon:

›› Leadership and management effectiveness

›› Business protection created by enterprise security

›› Engagement in industry and community endeavors

The GeorgiaCISO ORBIE Awards keynote was delivered by Jamil Farshchi, CISO & CTO, Equifax, who was interviewed by Bill VanCuren, President, BVC Advisors LLC. Nearly 400 guests attended, representing leading Georgia organizations and their technology partners.

The 2024 GeorgiaCISO ORBIE Awards was made possible by the following sponsors:

›› Underwriters: Fortinet

›› Gold sponsors: Cloudflare, Fluency Security, Palo Alto Networks, & Zscaler

›› Silver sponsors: Armis, The Intersect Group, Okta, Tanium, & Wiz

›› Bronze sponsors: Between Pixels, Cisco/Prosys, Expel, EY, GHA Technologies, iVision, Needling Worldwide, Onapsis, & Sentinel One

›› Media partner: Atlanta Business Chronicle

›› National Partner: Year Up United

About GeorgiaCISO

GeorgiaCISO is the preeminent peer leadership network of Georgia chief information security officers. GeorgiaCISO is one of over 40 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, a national membership organization comprised exclusively of CIOs and CISOs from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare and nonprofit institutions.

GeorgiaCISO is led by a CISO Advisory Board, supported by an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives ensure programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CISOs and members.

›› About Inspire Leadership Network

The preeminent executive peer leadership network of c-suite technology and security leaders. With over 1,700 members across over 40 local chapters, Inspire members serve in c-level leadership of public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and non-profit institutions. Inspire exists to help leaders thrive in today’s most challenging executive roles.

