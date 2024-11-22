Snail, Inc. to Participate in Noble Capital Markets’ Twentieth Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference

CULVER CITY, Calif., Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or “the Company”), a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, today announced that its Co-Chief Executive Officer, Tony Tian, and Chief Financial Officer, Heidy Chow, will present at NobleCon20 - Noble Capital Markets’ Twentieth Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference at Florida Atlantic University, Executive Education Complex, in Boca Raton, FL, on Tuesday, December 3rd at 1:00 PM EST.

A webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company's investor relations website investor.snail.com and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets’ Conference website: www.nobleconference.com and on Channelchek www.channelchek.com the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the company's website, the NobleCon website, and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

For more information, or to schedule a meeting with management, please reach out to your Noble representative.

About Snail, Inc.

Snail is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs and mobile devices.

