Endpoint Security Market Projected to Reach USD 32.9 Billion by 2032 | Rising Threat Landscape Drives Market Growth | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endpoint Security Market Size Analysis:

“According to an SNS insider report, the global Endpoint Security Market size was at USD 17.7 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 32.9 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period 2024 to 2032.”

Trends Impacting the Endpoint Security Market

The surge in remote work, bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policies, and the proliferation of IoT devices have significantly expanded the attack surface for cybercriminals. As organizations adopt hybrid work models, endpoint security solutions are critical for safeguarding sensitive data and ensuring network integrity. One of the key trends in the market is the rising adoption of Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solutions. These systems go beyond traditional antivirus software, offering real-time threat detection, response capabilities, and comprehensive visibility into endpoint activities. In 2023, EDR solutions dominated the market, capturing approximately 55% of the market share.

Another significant trend is the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies into endpoint security systems. These advancements enhance threat detection accuracy, enable predictive analytics, and automate responses to mitigate risks swiftly. As cyberattacks grow more sophisticated, enterprises are leveraging these AI-powered systems to proactively identify vulnerabilities and potential threats. Moreover, the increasing regulatory pressures, such as GDPR, HIPAA, and CCPA, are pushing organizations to adopt robust endpoint security measures to ensure compliance and avoid hefty penalties. Cloud-based endpoint security solutions are also gaining traction, offering scalability, cost-efficiency, and seamless integration with existing IT infrastructures.





Endpoint Security Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 17.7 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 32.9 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.1% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Rising Adoption of Remote Work Models Drives the Demand for Advanced Endpoint Security Solutions Across Global Enterprises



• Increasing Cyber Threats and Sophisticated Attacks Propel the Adoption of Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions

Endpoint Security Market Opportunities

The rise of IoT and edge computing presents vast opportunities for the endpoint security market. As organizations connect more devices to their networks, securing these endpoints has become paramount. Solutions that provide IoT-specific endpoint protection are poised to witness significant demand. Additionally, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are increasingly investing in endpoint security solutions as cyber threats target businesses of all sizes. Vendors offering affordable, easy-to-deploy solutions tailored for SMEs are likely to capture a substantial market share. The growing focus on zero-trust security architecture also drives innovation in the endpoint security market. Zero-trust principles require continuous verification of users and devices, emphasizing robust endpoint protection as a cornerstone of this strategy.

Market Segmentation

By Component

The software segment emerged as the leading component of the endpoint security market in 2023, contributing to approximately 60% of the total market revenue. This dominance is attributed to the widespread adoption of endpoint protection platforms (EPP) and endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions by organizations. These tools offer comprehensive protection against an evolving threat landscape, including ransomware, zero-day attacks, and advanced persistent threats. The increasing sophistication of cyber threats has driven businesses to invest heavily in robust software solutions to safeguard their IT assets. Additionally, the rise of remote work and the proliferation of connected devices have further amplified the demand for endpoint security software.

By solution types

Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) held the largest market share in 2023, and accounted for 55% of the total revenue. EDR solutions are designed to detect and respond to advanced threats by monitoring endpoint activities and analyzing behavioural patterns. Their ability to provide real-time alerts and detailed forensic data has made them indispensable in combating sophisticated attacks. Meanwhile, traditional antivirus and antimalware software continue to play a significant role in securing endpoints, offering baseline protection against common threats. Data loss prevention (DLP) solutions are gaining traction, particularly among enterprises that handle large volumes of sensitive data. DLP tools help prevent unauthorized access and data breaches by enforcing strict security policies.

By End-user

The commercial sector dominated the market in 2023 and accounted for 70% of the total share. Commercial enterprises, spanning industries like finance, healthcare, and retail, are heavily reliant on endpoint security solutions to protect sensitive customer information and intellectual property. With cyberattacks targeting critical business systems and customer data, commercial organizations prioritize robust security frameworks to minimize risks and ensure regulatory compliance.

Endpoint Security Market Segmentation:

By Component

Software

Services

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premises

By Solution Type

Endpoint Protection Platform

Endpoint Detection and Response

By End-user

Commercial

Consumer

By End-use Industry

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Retail

Healthcare

Government & Public Sector

Transportation

Others

Recent Developments

In 2023, Microsoft introduced a comprehensive endpoint security solution integrated with its Azure platform, enhancing real-time threat detection and response capabilities for cloud and hybrid environments.

In 2023, CrowdStrike launched an AI-powered endpoint security solution to provide advanced threat hunting and vulnerability management across large enterprise networks.

In 2023, McAfee announced a strategic partnership with AWS to deliver cloud-native endpoint protection services, targeting businesses transitioning to cloud-first strategies.





Regional Analysis

North America held a dominant position in the endpoint security market in 2023 and accounted for 40% of revenue share, driven by the presence of major cybersecurity solution providers and a high incidence of cyberattacks. The United States, in particular, has witnessed substantial investments in endpoint security, with businesses prioritizing data protection and regulatory compliance.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, owing to increasing digitalization, the proliferation of IoT devices, and rising awareness of cybersecurity threats. Government initiatives like India’s "Digital India" campaign and China's investments in smart infrastructure are fostering the adoption of endpoint security solutions.

