Rapsodo Technology Ambassador Shohei Ohtani Named 2024 NL MVP

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapsodo, the leading developer of golf and baseball ball-flight monitors and simulators, congratulates its technology ambassador, Shohei Ohtani, on being named MLB’s 2024 National League MVP. Ohtani became the first player in MLB history to record more than 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a season, propelling him past other baseball stars to secure his third MVP award.

As the league’s only two-way player, Ohtani joined Rapsodo as a technology ambassador earlier in the year to further advance the company’s baseball flight monitor technology, as well as advocate for enhanced development tools for baseball players at all levels who share his passion for the game. For the past few seasons, Ohtani has been using Rapsodo’s PRO 3.0, the company’s two-way technology for hitting and pitching data, to improve his game and aid his recovery.

While Ohtani’s two-way game was limited this season due to recovery from Tommy John surgery, his historic campaign at the plate pushed him past other all-league players like Francisco Lindor, Marcell Ozuna, Bryce Harper and more. He finished the regular season batting .310 with 54 home runs, 130 runs batted in (RBIs) and 59 stolen bases. After reaching his first postseason since joining the MLB, he added three home runs and 10 RBIs to help the Los Angeles Dodgers win their eighth World Series title in his first year with the team.

“I wish these tools were available to me earlier. I think players should use these tools for growth, and the earlier they start using them, the faster their growth will be,” Ohtani said. He uses Rapsodo to quantify his growth as a player. “Having the ability to see the data and confirm it connects to my growth as a player,” Ohtani continued.

Batuhan Okur, Rapsodo founder and CEO, said, “Shohei Ohtani just had arguably one of the greatest MLB seasons at the plate in the history of the game, and we are happy to congratulate him on winning his third MVP award. We're honored to have him represent Rapsodo as a tech ambassador. His hard work and determination helped him get back on the field after surgery, and his training propelled him to a career year. He’s truly a special talent who showcases what someone can achieve in terms of improving their game and working through rehab with assistance from technology.”

Rapsodo’s PRO 3.0 features three cameras and two radars that capture advanced metrics when Ohtani is both on the mound and in the batter's box. His data is delivered live to the Rapsodo Diamond App, where both he and his coaches can analyze real-time metrics during a pitching or hitting training session.

Rapsodo’s PRO 3.0 played a big role in Ohtani’s rehab during recovery from elbow surgery. For batting, it enabled him to compare data to pre-injury levels to see if he was getting the necessary bat speed and power to track improvement over time. And while he didn’t get back on the mound this year, his rehab included using the PRO 3.0’s pitching analysis to compare the data of his intended pitch, analyzing key metrics like velocity, total spin, true spin rate, seam shifted wake and more. The gradual increase in workload during the offseason and throughout the MLB season helped prevent re-injury while also ensuring he felt comfortable getting back on the field. Ohtani’s use of Rapsodo for rehab will again play an important part in his offseason training after he injured his shoulder during the playoffs and underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum.

Ohtani has credited Rapsodo’s technology with helping him improve his overall game, saying he wished he had access to this technology when he was working his way up the ranks from a youth player to international sensation. Coaches and players at all levels can access the same technology that Ohtani uses with Rapsodo’s baseball flight monitors to improve both hitting and pitching. This technology has helped revolutionize the game by providing invaluable data to enhance players’ skills, enabling them to refine their game and allowing coaches and front office staff more insight into their potential and career growth.

“Our mission is to help athletes of all skill levels improve their game through the use of technology,” Okur said. “If you’re a youth player or a seasoned MLB star, it’s never too late to enhance your game through data and training. Shohei is a shining example of what can be achieved when blending technology with one’s own skills.”

