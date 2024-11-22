Oil and Gas Automation Strategic Business Research Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $31.5 Billion by 2030 with Upstream Segment to Account for $23.2 Billion

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil and Gas Automation - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Oil and Gas Automation is estimated at US$22.3 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$31.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The report provides a comprehensive market overview of oil and gas automation, including influencer market insights, global market trajectories, and a global economic update. It details competitive market presence and key competitors' percentage market share for 2024, classifying them into strong, active, niche, and trivial players.

The Upstream Oil and Gas Automation segment is forecasted to reach US$23.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3%, while the Midstream Oil and Gas Automation segment is set to grow at a 4.1% CAGR over the next seven years. Regionally, the U.S. market is estimated at $6.8 billion in 2023, and China is projected to grow at a robust 4.6% CAGR to reach $5.5 billion by 2030. Other significant regions include Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

The report includes comprehensive market data with independent analyses of annual sales and forecasts in US$ million from 2023 to 2030. It offers in-depth regional analysis covering key markets globally, including the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. Additionally, it features company profiles of leading industry players such as ABB Group, Dassault Systèmes, Eaton Corporation PLC, and others. Buyers also benefit from complimentary updates for one year, ensuring access to the latest developments in the market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 247 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $22.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $31.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Oil and Gas Automation Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Oil and Gas Automation Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Oil and Gas Automation Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured):

ABB Group

Dassault Systemes

Eaton Corporation PLC

Emerson Electric Company

Honeywell International, Inc.

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Mitsubishi Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens Corporation

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

