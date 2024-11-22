PROVEN VCT PLC

Half-yearly report

For the six months ended 31 August 2024

ProVen VCT plc ("the Company") is pleased to announce its interim results for the six months ended 31 August 2024.

Financial Summary

31 August 2024 31 August 2023 29 February 2024 Net asset value per share (“NAV”) 62.9p 62.7p 65.2p Dividends paid per share since conversion/ consolidation* 86.00p 82.75p 84.25p Total return (NAV plus dividends paid*) 148.90p 145.45p 149.45p Net assets (£’000) 168,944 162,513 167,925

*Dividends paid represent dividends paid since the consolidation of 5p Ordinary Share into 10p Ordinary Shares on 30 October 2012. Prior to this date, the Company paid dividends totalling 113.95p on the 5p Ordinary Shares.

