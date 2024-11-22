ProVen VCT plc: Half-yearly report

| Source: Proven VCT Plc Proven VCT Plc

PROVEN VCT PLC

Half-yearly report
For the six months ended 31 August 2024

ProVen VCT plc ("the Company") is pleased to announce its interim results for the six months ended 31 August 2024.

Financial Summary

 31 August 202431 August 202329 February 2024
Net asset value per share (“NAV”)62.9p62.7p65.2p
Dividends paid per share since conversion/ consolidation*86.00p82.75p84.25p
Total return (NAV plus dividends paid*)148.90p145.45p149.45p
Net assets (£’000)168,944162,513167,925

*Dividends paid represent dividends paid since the consolidation of 5p Ordinary Share into 10p Ordinary Shares on 30 October 2012. Prior to this date, the Company paid dividends totalling 113.95p on the 5p Ordinary Shares.

The Half Yearly Report can be downloaded from the following website: https://www.proveninvestments.co.uk/vct/shareholder-area.

A copy of the above document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information, please contact:
Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820