ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Half-yearly report

For the six months ended 31 August 2024

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc ("the Company") is pleased to announce its interim results for the six months ended 31 August 2024.

Financial Summary

 31 August 202431 August 202329 February 2024
Net asset value per share (“NAV”)51.5p51.4p54.7p
Dividends paid since class launch (Originally as ‘C’ Shares)79.9p77.15p78.4p
Total return (NAV plus dividends paid since
‘C’ Share class launch)		131.4p128.6p133.1p
Net assets (£’000)162,172157,453165,540

The Half Yearly Report can be downloaded from the following website: https://www.proveninvestments.co.uk/vct/shareholder-area.

A copy of the above document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

