Faruqi & Faruqi Reminds Evolv Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit with a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 31, 2024 – EVLV

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $75,000 In Evolv To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (“Evolv” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EVLV) and reminds investors of the December 31, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that Evolv's financial statements prepared for the periods between the second quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2024 contained material misstatements relating to Evolv's revenue recognition and other reported metrics that are a function of revenue.

On October 25, 2024, Evolv announced that the Company's financial statements issued between the second quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2024 should not be relied upon due to material misstatements impacting revenue recognition and other previously reported metrics that are a function of revenue. The Company revealed that certain sales, including sales to one of its largest channel partners, were subject to extra-contractual terms and conditions not shared with the Company's accounting personnel and that certain Company personnel engaged in misconduct in connection with those transactions. The Company also announced that it has self-reported these issues to the Division of Enforcement of the Securities and Exchange Commission and was delaying filing its upcoming quarterly report for the third quarter of 2024.

On this news, the price of Evolv stock declined roughly 40%, from $4.10 per share on October 24, 2024, to $2.47 per share on October 25, 2024.

Then, on October 31, 2024, Evolv announced the termination of the Company's CEO, Peter George, effective immediately. The Company announced that Michael Ellenbogen, Evolv's Chief Innovation Officer will serve in an interim role until a successor is appointed.

On this news, the price of Evolv stock declined roughly 8%, from $2.34 per share on October 30, 2024, to $2.15 per share on October 31, 2024.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Evolv’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Evolv Technologies class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/EVLV or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

