Axalta Wins Another Distinguished R&D 100 Award for Innovation

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global coatings company, has won a 2024 R&D 100 Award in the Mechanical and Materials category. Axalta’s Primerless Consolidated Coating System is used in a streamlined, consolidated automotive paint process that delivers superior color capability, especially for glamorous and difficult to create colors. The coating system, together with this consolidated process, provides sustainability and productivity to automotive paint shops.

Many automotive coatings are applied in a multi-layer painting process of primer, colored basecoats and clearcoat with solvent evaporation between layer application. Axalta’s latest innovation is a paint system that achieves pearlescent effects without using a primer and with further reduction in basecoat application steps (one pass instead of two passes). This process delivers the desired substrate coverage, mechanical properties, and color effects while reducing cycle time and energy consumption of the paint shop.

“We are delighted to once again accept this prestigious R&D 100 Award,” said Robert Roop, Axalta’s Chief Technology Officer. “This recognition validates how we are truly making an impact to innovate smarter surface solutions for better living and a more sustainable future. This coatings technology delivers sustainability benefits and improves production cycle time for our automotive customers.”

Since 1963, the R&D 100 Awards program has recognized the top one hundred revolutionary technologies from the world’s leading Fortune 500 companies, federally funded research institutions, academic and government labs, and smaller companies. This year’s R&D 100 Award winners were recognized at an awards dinner on November 21, in Palm Springs, California.

