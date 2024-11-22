CareSource Military & Veterans awarded contracts to manage health care for TRICARE beneficiaries

DAYTON, Ohio, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareSource Military & Veterans, an organization dedicated to improving health care access, delivery and outcomes for service members, veterans and their families, announced today that it has been awarded the TRICARE Competitive Plans Demonstration contracts for the Atlanta and Tampa regions.

Starting on January 1, 2026, this demonstration enables the Defense Health Agency (DHA) to test a new model that provides comprehensive health, medical and administrative support services through a managed care plan for families of active-duty service members, military retirees and their families.

During TRICARE’s 2025 Open Season, approximately 146,000 eligible TRICARE beneficiaries will have for the first time the choice to select a managed care plan for their TRICARE benefits, CareSource Military & Veterans. They will have the option to participate in the demonstration through CareSource Military & Veterans’ managed care model, which is intended to increase access to care, while providing personalized support and engagement, to improve health outcomes and quality of life.

“We are honored to be entrusted with this vital responsibility,” said Erhardt Preitauer, chief executive officer, CareSource. “Our team is dedicated to delivering a health plan that will provide military families with access to high quality care that is uniquely tailored to their needs. We look forward to working closely with DHA to achieve the goals of the demonstration and believe that together we can transform the future of TRICARE.”

As part of CareSource, a leading managed care organization with more than 2 million members, CareSource Military & Veterans draws on decades of experience in providing operational excellence and solutions that transform health care. CareSource prioritizes people over profits, channeling resources back into members, providers, communities and employees.

"Delivering exceptional health care to my fellow service members, retirees and their families is essential in supporting the mission of our military and has been a personal focus of mine since joining CareSource," said Ted Painter, associate vice president market operations, CareSource Military & Veterans, TRICARE beneficiary and member of the Selected Marine Corps Reserve. "I have witnessed firsthand the power of the CareSource mission and how we transform the lives of our members, and I cannot wait to deliver a new level of care and quality of life to those we have the privilege and honor to serve."

Implementation of the CareSource Military & Veterans contract is anticipated to begin Jan. 1, 2025, with a go-live date of Jan. 1, 2026.

About CareSource Military & Veterans

CareSource Military & Veterans is dedicated to improving health care access and delivery for service members, retirees, veterans and their families. CareSource Military & Veterans transforms health care for the military community through care coordination and integrated programs that support the health and well-being of our members. As a mission-driven organization, we invest resources into the communities and families we serve.

For more information, visit caresourcemilitary.com or follow us on LinkedIn.