Press release

November 22, 2024 - N° 18

SCOR announces the availability to the public of the Offer Document and the Other Information Document regarding its tender offer on MRM

To read this information in full, please confirm that you have read and understood the disclaimer on SCOR’s website here.

The AMF press release is also available as an attachment below.

