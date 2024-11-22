Real Messenger Clarification Regarding Terms of Warrants and Registration of Underlying Shares

Costa Mesa, CA, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Messenger Corporation (“Real Messenger” or the “Company”), an innovative chat-based platform reimagining real estate connections began trading on Nasdaq on November 19, 2024 under the ticker symbols “RMSG” (ordinary shares) and “RMSGW” (warrants) on November 20, 2024.

As previously reported, on November 19, 2024, Real Messenger Corporation, a Cayman Islands exempted company (the “Company”), completed a business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Nova Vision Acquisition Corp., a British Virgin Islands limited company (“Nova SPAC”), the Company’s ordinary shares began trading on Nasdaq under the symbol RMSG, and the Company’s warrants began trading on Nasdaq under the symbol RMSGW (the “PubCo Warrants”), effective November 20, 2024.

The Company wishes to clarify the terms of the PubCo Warrants in light of mistaken references to the Pubco Warrants found in the Prospectus filed by Nova SPAC on SEC Form 424B3 on August 19, 2024, and in the Registration Statement filed by Nova SPAC on SEC Form F-4/A on August 13, 2024 (together, the “Prospectus Filings”).

The Prospectus Filings refer in several instances to Nova SPAC’s warrants (“Nova Warrants”) as “exercisable 30 days after the consummation of the Business Combination” and also state that “The PubCo Warrants will have the same terms as the Nova Warrants” and that the PubCo Warrants entitle the holders thereof to purchase the Company’s ordinary share “commencing 30 days after the consummation of the Business Combination.”

It has come to the attention of the Company that the terms of the Nova Warrants, and the terms of the PubCo Warrants do not in fact provide for such 30-day period before which the PubCo Warrants may be exercised. Accordingly, the PubCo Warrants are exercisable immediately. The Company has instructed its transfer agent accordingly.

The Company also wishes to clarify that its ordinary shares underlying the PubCo Warrants have been reserved for issuance and have been registered pursuant to the Prospectus Filings. Accordingly, upon exercise of the PubCo Warrants, the underlying shares will be issued as registered shares.

About Real Messenger Holdings Limited

Real Messenger (Nasdaq: RMSG and RMSGW) is a real estate technology platform headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA. Founded in 2022, Real Messenger is transforming real estate engagement by connecting agents, buyers, sellers, and other industry participants within a unified, social platform. With users across 35 countries, Real Messenger’s primary reach is in the U.S., with notable growth in key markets such as the U.K. and Australia.

With over 1 million users, Real Messenger is building a vibrant global community, creating a dynamic space for real estate connections, insights, and experiences. In recognition of its impact, Real Messenger was named to the 2023 HousingWire Tech 100 list, and its CEO, Thomas Ma, was honored in Inman’s “Best of Proptech” awards in 2023.

