Notification of executives and related parties’ transactions with Nilfisk shares

Company announcement

November 22, 2024

Announcement No. 27/2024

In accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation Article 19 no. 596/2014, Nilfisk has received the following notification from executives and/or their related parties’ regarding transactions in Nilfisk shares.

This notification is an ‘Initial notification’ regarding the purchase of 4,000 shares in Nilfisk by Peter Nilsson, Chair of the Board of Directors. The shares have been purchased on November 19 and November 21, 2024, at a total price of DKK 421,400. The shares have been bought through Poleved Industrial Performance AB, which is closely related to Peter Nilsson.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations: Tracy Fowler +45 2523 8744

Communications & Media Relations: Nynne Jespersen Lee +45 4231 0007

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name: Peter Nilsson, traded through Poleved Industrial Performance AB

2. Reason for notification

a) Occupation / title: Chair of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification /amendment: Initial notification

3. Further information on the issuer of the securities in question

a) Name: Nilfisk Holding A/S

b) LEI code: 529900FSU45YYVLKB451

4. Further information on transaction/transactions: must be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date and (iv) each marketplace where the transactions have been executed

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument / Securities code: Shares, Nilfisk Holding (NLFSK) - ISIN DK0060907293

b) Transaction type: Purchase of shares at market price

c) Price(s) and volume(s):

Price per share Volume DKK 106.4 1,000 DKK 106 1,000 DKK 105 1,000 DKK 104 1,000

d) Aggregated information:

- Aggregated volume: 4,000

- Aggregated price: DKK 421,400

e) Date of the transaction: November 19 and November 21, 2024

f) Market place of the transaction: Nasdaq Copenhagen (Copenhagen Stock Exchange)

Attachment