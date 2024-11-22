Faruqi & Faruqi Reminds Acadia Healthcare Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit with a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 16, 2024 - ACHC

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Acadia Healthcare To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (“Acadia Healthcare” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ACHC) and reminds investors of the December 16, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Acadia Healthcare’s business model centered on holding vulnerable people against their will in its facilities, including in cases where it was not medically necessary to do so; (2) while in Acadia Healthcare facilities, many patients were subjected to abuse; (3) Acadia Healthcare deceived insurance providers into paying for patients to stay in its facilities when it was not medically necessary; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

On Sunday, September 1, 2024, The New York Times published an article entitled “How a Leading Chain of Psychiatric Hospitals Traps Patients.” This article stated that “Acadia Healthcare is one of America’s largest chains of psychiatric hospitals. Since the pandemic exacerbated a national mental health crisis, the company’s revenue has soared. [. . .] But a New York Times investigation found that some of that success was built on a disturbing practice: Acadia has lured patients into its facilities and held them against their will, even when detaining them was not medically necessary. In at least 12 of the 19 states where Acadia operates psychiatric hospitals, dozens of patients, employees and police officers have alerted the authorities that the company was detaining people in ways that violated the law, according to records reviewed by The Times. In some cases, judges have intervened to force Acadia to release patients.”

On this news, the price of Acadia Healthcare stock fell by 4.5% on September 3, 2024.

On September 27, 2024, Acadia Healthcare filed a current report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), revealing that "[o]n September 24, 2024 [Acadia] received a voluntary request for information from the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York as well as a grand jury subpoena from the United States District Court for the Western District of Missouri [. . .] related to its admissions, length of stay and billing practices." The current report further stated that "Acadia anticipates receiving similar document requests from the [SEC] and may receive additional document requests from other governmental agencies."

On this news, the price of Acadia Healthcare stock fell by 16.36% on September 27, 2024.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

