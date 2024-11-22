Pizza Nova earns Best Pizza in Toronto Star Readers’ Choice Awards for a sixth consecutive year

Toronto, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pizza Nova, Ontario’s beloved pizza franchise for over 60 years, has been named the 2024 Diamond Winner for the best pizza in the Greater Toronto Area in the Toronto Star Readers' Choice Awards. This recognition marks the sixth consecutive year Pizza Nova has earned top honours in this category.

“It’s an honour to be recognized once more by Toronto Star readers,” said Domenic Primucci, president of Pizza Nova. “Our heartfelt thanks go out to our loyal customers and dedicated franchisees who make this possible every day by serving the very best.”

The Toronto Star Readers’ Choice Awards represents the voices of thousands of customers in the GTA who trust and support local businesses.

For a complete list of winners, visit thestar.com/readerschoice-toronto. To learn more about Pizza Nova’s journey and quality promise, visit pizzanova.com or follow us on social media @PizzaNova.

– 30 –

About Pizza Nova