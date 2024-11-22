SECU Foundation Awards $1 Million to TROSA for Expansion of Durham Campus

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECU Foundation continues its support for the non-profit TROSA (Triangle Residential Options for Substance Abusers, Inc.) with a $1 million capital grant to support the expansion of its Durham campus that will provide an additional 90 licensed treatment beds and 17 new rooms for therapy and education.

Since opening in 1994, TROSA has served thousands of people seeking treatment from substance use disorders, and in fiscal year 2022-23, it provided no-cost services to individuals from 85 of 100 North Carolina counties. SECU Foundation previously supported the non-profit with interest-free construction loans through the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency, and a $40,000 Mission Development Grant for strategic planning and growth.

“TROSA’s treatment model for long-term recovery continues to make a profound impact on the lives of those battling substance use disorder,” said SECU Foundation Board Vice Chair Mona Moon. “Our support for this expansion project comes with gratitude for their dedication to empower and uplift fellow North Carolinians who are overcoming addiction and journeying down the path to recovery.”

“Thanks to SECU Foundation's generosity and community-forward mission, TROSA’s McDonald Hall will provide space for classes and training to support education advancement and life skills; safe, sober housing to support mental and physical health; and gathering spaces for forming important social connections,” said TROSA CEO and President Keith Artin. “We thank the SECU Foundation for its leadership, vision, and generous investment in TROSA’s mission.”

About SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 87 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $57 billion in assets. It serves more than 2.8 million members through 275 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and the SECU Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high-impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $300 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

