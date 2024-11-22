A Merchant Encounters Jesus in the Most Profound Way in THE INN ON JERICHO ROAD: Highly Lauded, Faith-Centered Historical Fiction

Charleston, SC, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Inn on Jericho Road is an excellent example of Christian fiction that balances a strong knowledge of Bible exposition, historical and cultural research, and strong narrative threading. A Samaritan merchant in ancient Judea travels along the Jordan River, wrestling with curiosity and skepticism as he encounters news of a miracle worker along the way.

In each locale he visits, people mention Jesus, who is a few days ahead of the merchant, and nearing the end of his final journey toward Jerusalem. As Jesus’ teachings begin to penetrate the merchant’s heart, he encounters a robbery victim on the road, where he must make a fateful decision to choose selflessness or neglect. The end result is a message of mercy and grace, that leaves a trail of unconditional love in its wake.

The book includes a detailed chronological account of Jesus’s life, starting with prophecies pointing at his arrival and concluding with events that His resurrection set in motion. This chronology is accompanied by a beautifully illustrated map of first-century Israel and the surrounding lands, helping readers locate the places Jesus and His followers walked, dwelled, and conducted ministry.

The Inn on Jericho Road was lauded by Writer’s Edge as a top recommended manuscript for the Christian fiction market, being added to their published list of editor-endorsed books. The author, Dr. Stan Escott, is a retired professor of developmental psychology and a lay pastor who has spent decades honing his research, writing, and biblical exposition skills. His previous books, A Life for Barabbas and Middle of Nowhere, are delightful works of Christian fiction. More about Dr. Escott’s writing and ministry can be found at his website, https://bosworth30.com/.

Perfect for seminary students, as well as teens and adults who love God and want to dive deeper into His Word, this book brings the Gospel’s messages and locations to life, creating an unforgettable experience. After all, the Gospel is a story—and there’s no better way to be shaped by it than through immersion in narrative. This imaginative, faithful look at life in the Holy Land is an exceptional resource that offers deeper reflection for Bible Study and a quality reading experience.

The Inn on Jericho Road: A Retelling of the Good Samaritan Story is available for purchase online at Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com, and other outlets.

About the Author:

Dr. Stanley B. Escott is a retired professor of psychology and a lay pastor with over forty-five years of experience in teaching and ministry. He holds a PhD in developmental psychology, and he has frequently contributed to academic journals throughout his distinguished career. He is also an author of faith-based fiction, and he shares his thoughts through weekly devotionals on his website, bosworth30.com. He is a father, grandfather, and great-grandfather whose lifelong love for travel and writing, all of which have given him no end of joy.

