CoreNest Capital, Sologenic’s VC partner, invests in Texture, a U.S.-based broker-dealer, to launch SoloTex, a new platform for trading tokenized equities

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, venture capital firm CoreNest Capital has announced a strategic investment in Texture Capital Holdings to fuel the development of a new platform for trading tokenized real-world assets. Pending regulatory approval, the platform, SoloTex, will be designed to provide institutions and individual investors with seamless access to tokenized securities — a process that will aim to enhance market efficiency, transparency, and global accessibility.

SoloTex will layer technology and expertise in asset tokenization from CoreNest Capital’s partner companies Sologenic and Coreum underneath Texture Capital’s position as a FINRA Member and SEC-registered broker-dealer for digital asset securities. With Texture’s Alternative Trading System (ATS) infrastructure and Transfer Agent capabilities, it aims to provide a complete, end-to-end solution for tokenizing and trading securities, backed by the company’s expertise in navigating the evolving U.S. regulatory landscape.

” Sologenic ’s track record in product development and tokenization as well as CoreNest’s commitment to this space will help drive our mission to bridge the gap between traditional and nontraditional digital assets and transform capital markets through tokenization,” said Richard Johnson, CEO of Texture Capital. “Together we are excited to tokenize real-world assets leveraging blockchain and deliver the benefits of DeFi to traditional markets.”

Through CoreNest Capital’s investment and technological contributions, Texture Capital is well-positioned to continue transforming capital markets through tokenization. Sologenic’s comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain-based applications are designed for the highest standards of user experience and security in handling these assets.

“Innovation is the constant in an ever-fluctuating market,” said Bob Ras , GP & Co-Founder of CoreNest Capital. “This partnership with Texture Capital is not constrained to launching a platform; it’s about laying the groundwork for a new era of asset management applications and investment strategies driven by innovation, transparency and security.”

SoloTex has created a waitlist for early access ahead of regulatory submission and official platform launch. Visit http://solotex.com to join the waitlist.

About CoreNest Capital

CoreNest Capital is a venture capital firm that focuses on tech investments in areas like AI, robotics, fintech, and medtech. CoreNest Capital is a catalyst for nurturing and funding startups in cutting-edge sectors.

About Texture Capital Holdings

Texture Capital Holdings is the parent of Texture Capital Inc, a FINRA member and broker-dealer specializing in digital securities, and Texture Transfer Services LLC, an SEC-registered Transfer Agent. We empower clients to compliantly issue tokens representing equity, debt, revenue share, royalties, or other investment contracts. Leveraging blockchain technology and smart contracts, we aim to transform the traditional capital markets' structure, offering tools for issuance, tokenization, and secondary market trading via our Alternative Trading System.

About Sologenic

Founded in 2020, Sologenic is a leader in tokenization, offering on-demand solutions for institutional and retail markets. Its advanced trading infrastructure supports blockchain-native assets, stablecoins, and soon, tokenized securities, bridging traditional finance with blockchain innovation.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e190056d-36d0-43bb-b0b1-fd866a715251