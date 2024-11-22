3i Launches Black Friday Savings: Up to 20% Off The World’s First Robot Vacuum with WaterRecycle™ System

Shenzhen, China, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Black Friday, 3i is offering an exclusive opportunity to bring home cutting-edge cleaning technology at an exceptional value. For a limited time, enjoy up to 20% off the S10 Ultra, the world’s first robot vacuum equipped with the groundbreaking WaterRecycle™ System. Designed to eliminate the hassle of manual water changes, the S10 Ultra offers seamless performance and unparalleled convenience. Combining cutting-edge technology, the S10 Ultra delivers a premium cleaning experience at a highly competitive price, making it the perfect choice for smart consumers looking to elevate their home cleaning routine. Don’t miss your chance to upgrade your cleaning game—your smarter, cleaner home is just one click away

Brand Background: The Vision Behind 3i

3i embodies the principles of Imagination, Innovation, and Intelligence. Founded to revolutionize daily living through advanced technology, 3i has quickly become a leader in the smart home sector, focusing on products that seamlessly integrate into modern lifestyles.

The brand’s mission emphasizes user-centric design. It leverages feedback to develop intelligent appliances that enhance everyday tasks. As 3i expands globally, it prioritizes quality and innovation, ensuring its offerings meet and exceed consumer expectations. By embracing cutting-edge technology and maintaining a strong focus on sustainability, 3i is set to redefine smart home solutions.

Introducing the 3i S10 Ultra: A New Era of Cleaning Technology

The S10 Ultra represents a breakthrough in smart home technology, featuring:

WaterRecycle™ System : No Manual Water Replacement Needed. This pioneering feature extracts water from the air and distills dirty water from previous cleaning sessions, ensuring a continuous supply of clean water without requiring manual refills. This revolutionary technology eliminates the need for manual water replacement or complicated installations, offering a truly hands-free cleaning experience. Not only does it simplify maintenance, but it also significantly reduces water consumption, making it the ultimate user-friendly solution for modern homes.

Standalone Highlights: Unlocking the Future with the 3i S10 Ultra

Marketing Activities: The launch will be supported by a dynamic marketing campaign across digital platforms, highlighting the unique features of the S10 Ultra. Engaging potential customers through interactive content will be key in showcasing the robot vacuum's capabilities.

The launch will be supported by a dynamic marketing campaign across digital platforms, highlighting the unique features of the S10 Ultra. Engaging potential customers through interactive content will be key in showcasing the robot vacuum's capabilities. Market Outlook: With a growing trend toward smart home technology, the S10 Ultra is positioned to capture a significant market share.

With a growing trend toward smart home technology, the S10 Ultra is positioned to capture a significant market share. Industry Trends: The smart home market is evolving rapidly, with an increasing emphasis on efficiency. The S10 Ultra aligns perfectly with these trends, setting a benchmark for future developments in robotic cleaning technology.

The smart home market is evolving rapidly, with an increasing emphasis on efficiency. The S10 Ultra aligns perfectly with these trends, setting a benchmark for future developments in robotic cleaning technology. Future Planning: 3i aims to expand its product lineup further, focusing on innovative solutions that meet the diverse needs of modern households while continuing to enhance the user experience. Future product developments will integrate even more intelligent features, ensuring 3i remains at the forefront of smart home innovation.

Unbeatable Black Friday Offer

This Black Friday, elevate your cleaning game with the S10 Ultra—now available at up to 20% off for a limited time in over 30 countries. Whether you’re upgrading your home or searching for the perfect holiday gift, this is your golden opportunity to own a premium robot vacuum at an unbeatable price. Don’t wait—grab the deal of the year and bring true innovation into your home today.

For more information and purchasing options, please visit 3i's Amazon Store.

About 3i

3i, a pioneer in smart home technology, stands for Imagination, Innovation, and Intelligence. Our team of exceptional engineers embodies a culture of craftsmanship, committed to precision and excellence. With a vision to reach the pinnacle of the smart home industry, 3i is committed to delivering first-ever products that enhance everyday life and shaping a limitless future.

For media inquiries, please contact: Website, Facebook, Youtube and Instagram

