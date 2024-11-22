Under the Sheets With Fusion: How One Brand Brought CBD for Sex to the Mainstream

MIAMI, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBD can be combined with many of the good things in life. Food? Check. Exercise and recovery? Check. Coffee? Check. But what about sex? That gets a check too, thanks to Fusion CBD Products’ line of cannabidiol for intimacy, His & Her. This collection of oils helps customers who want to buy CBD online benefit from its properties in their most intimate moments.

His & Her started with the desire to provide another experience for CBD consumers. Most of Fusion’s offering revolves around fitness, with products designed to promote focus, endurance and recovery. The brand has even partnered with pro athletes like Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship fighters to share the benefits of its products, and its website features countless pictures of runners, boxers, and other athletes.

But as the brand frequently advertises, its products are for everyone—from professionals trying to break new records to “sidewalk strollers”. In this vein, Fusion CBD Products’ offering of CBD for sex also represents a different side of health, one that’s more holistic, and which includes rest, recovery, and intimacy.

And for Fusion, intimacy doesn’t just mean sex. It also includes setting a mood, create a safe atmosphere, and building a sense of comfort and tranquility. His & Her massage oil, which contains 100 mg of CBD per bottle, offers up endless possibilities for relaxing experiences that can bring couples closer together.

CBD doesn’t have magical powers—but its power lies in its ability underscore and support magical moments. By deepening relaxation, relieving discomfort and even moisturizing dry skin with a rich blend of penetrating oils, His & Her massage oil with CBD offers the chance to build more closeness. Packaged in an easy-to-use bottle and complete with instructions, it’s a new way for couples to experience each other, and it’s a small detail that can make a world of difference.

The same is true of His & Her intimacy oil, a CBD-enhanced lubricant containing 300 mg of CBD. According to Fusion’s website, the lubricant can help enhance sensitivity in women, ease symptoms of erectile disfunction and even help relieve physical discomfort in some people. When spread on intimate areas of the body, this lube with CBD takes 15-30 minutes to work as it’s absorbed in the skin. It’s also formulated to moisturize the skin in the most sensitive parts of the body.

On Fusion CBD Products’ blog about CBD, there are articles about most aspects of CBD culture, including the benefits of His & Her products. But these articles don’t just explore the hard science of CBD—for example, the way it interacts with the body’s endocannabinoid system, or its anti-inflammatory and anti-anxiety benefits. They go into the different uses of the products, and the way that people buying CBD online can use them to enhance special moments.

In one article, titled “The surprising benefits of CBD for sexual pleasure” Fusion provides advice not just on using His & Her massage oil with CBD, but on preparing a relaxing massage space. Later in the same post, it underscores the importance of freely-given consent and of discussing the use of CBD products for sex with a partner. In another post about massage oil with CBD, readers get educated about how to choose the right CBD oil and what to look for, including:

Potency , or the concentration of CBD you’re looking for. Higher concentrations can lead to more effects including discomfort relief—for people who really need their muscles worked on, as opposed to just setting a mood—while lower concentrations have less noticeable effects.

, or the concentration of CBD you’re looking for. Higher concentrations can lead to more effects including discomfort relief—for people who really need their muscles worked on, as opposed to just setting a mood—while lower concentrations have less noticeable effects. CBD type . Many companies, including Fusion CBD Products, offer CBD that falls into three general categories: isolate, broad-spectrum and full-spectrum. While isolate contains only pure cannabidiol, broad-spectrum and full-spectrum each contain other compounds from the hemp plant, including terpenes and, in the case of broad spectrum, potentially trace amounts of THC. Full-spectrum contains small amounts of THC, within the legal limit. This makes it important to understand what effects you’re looking for in your CBD massage oil, and to understand its potential effects.

. Many companies, including Fusion CBD Products, offer CBD that falls into three general categories: isolate, broad-spectrum and full-spectrum. While isolate contains only pure cannabidiol, broad-spectrum and full-spectrum each contain other compounds from the hemp plant, including terpenes and, in the case of broad spectrum, potentially trace amounts of THC. Full-spectrum contains small amounts of THC, within the legal limit. This makes it important to understand what effects you're looking for in your CBD massage oil, and to understand its potential effects. Ingredients. For people with sensitive skin, it's always important to understand the ingredients in skincare. But when it comes to CBD, it's especially important.



That’s why Fusion CBD Products is committed to providing its customers with only safe, high-quality CBD products produced with hemp grown in America in FDA-approved and GMP-certified facilities. Beyond being local, the hemp is also organic, GMO-free, gluten-free and vegan-friendly.

The commitment to providing safe CBD is part of Fusion CBD Products’ mission to help support its customers’ healthy lifestyles. As it states in its motto, “We’re not just a CBD brand—we’re a lifestyle”. This commitment appears to extend beyond the world of fitness and into intimacy and emotional health, too. By providing products that help its customers explore and enhance different aspects of their lives with CBD, it’s promoting a different, deeper type of wellbeing.

Fusion CBD Products is based in Miami, Florida. Since 2018, the online CBD retailer has been providing Americans high-quality, made-in-the-USA cannabidiol products. An offering that began with flavored oils has since expanded to include gummies, tinctures, coffee infusions, rubs, sprays, vapes, dog treats, lubricants and massage oils. To learn more, visit Fusion CBD Products’ website here.

