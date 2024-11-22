MCQ Markets Introduces Brand Ambassador Lindsay Brewer

MIAMI, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCQ Markets, the emerging platform for fractional ownership of luxury assets, is proud to announce the introduction of high-profile ambassador and professional race car driver, Lindsay Brewer. As part of the platform’s continued expansion, Brewer brings a fresh perspective and diverse reach to MCQ Markets, enhancing the brand’s connection to new generations of car enthusiasts and luxury investors.

Brewer has made waves in the world of performance and luxury automobiles, and her involvement will amplify MCQ Markets’ mission to democratize access to high-value assets, including rare automobiles and collectibles.

Curt Hopkins, CEO of MCQ Markets, commented, “We’re incredibly excited to welcome Lindsay to the MCQ Markets family. She is an incredible addition and is breaking ground for women in the automotive world and beyond, and her alignment with our vision of making luxury investments accessible is undeniable.”

Lindsay Brewer has quickly risen in the ranks of motorsports, known for her prowess behind the wheel and her ability to challenge the status quo in a male-dominated industry. She most recently competed in Indy NXT for Juncos Hollinger Racing, formerly known as Indy Lights, the highest tier in the IndyCar ladder series. With a large fan following on and off the track, Brewer's passion for the sport and its high-performing vehicles aligns perfectly with MCQ Markets' mission of making the automotive space and its investments more accessible.

"Speed, precision, and performance define my career. They’ve created a way for everyone to own a piece of something rare and valuable — like the cars I love. It’s exciting to be part of a platform that’s shaking up the luxury world and offering real investment opportunities to everyday people," shared Brewer.

About MCQ Markets

MCQ Markets is redefining luxury asset ownership by making exotic automobiles attainable through its innovative fractional ownership model. The platform serves both passionate enthusiasts and seasoned investors, democratizing luxury ownership and allowing more individuals to invest in assets that were previously out of reach. For more information, please visit: https://on.mcqmarkets.com/pr

Investments contain a high degree of risk. You should carefully review the MCQ Markets offering circular before deciding to invest, a copy of which is available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website, linked here: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/2025795/000149315224023512/partiiandiii.htm. The mentioned individual, Lindsay Brewer, is a paid ambassador of MCQ Markets, receiving equity-based compensation.

Contact Information:

MCQ Markets Media Contact

Email: press@mcqmarkets.com