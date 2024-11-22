Crypto Lists Reaches 150 New BTC Casino Reviews

Dublin, Ireland, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The popular review site CryptoLists.com celebrates their latest achievement today, reaching 150 reviews of newly launched Bitcoin casinos. This remarkable milestone underscores the company’s dedication to providing comprehensive and timely information for the crypto-gaming community.





Markus Jalmerot, Editor-in-Chief at Crypto Lists, commented: “It’s been a busier Summer than expected with 58 brands launched, but a slightly slower Autumn than usual. With Bitcoin continuously reaching all-time high, Crypto Lists expects an uptick in new brands being launched in the coming six months, with a peak in March 2025”.

He continued: “The high amount of releases in the summer might be due to delayed crypto payment integration systems and anticipation for a coming bull market among entrepreneurs that target crypto users. Next year looks to be a positive one for the crypto space at large, and it will be very interesting to see how that affects the development of new crypto casinos in 2025 in terms of decentralization, anonymity, social media integration, and other features."

Among the 579 Bitcoin casino reviews on the site, less than one-third are considered newly launched. Crypto Lists sets itself apart with precise and detailed tracking of casino launch dates and classifies new sites as those launched in the last 12 months.

This achievement comes as the crypto gaming landscape continues to evolve. Notable changes include the emergence of new licensing jurisdictions like Anjouan and a shift toward anonymity, with some casinos forgoing traditional licenses. Crypto Lists has also enhanced its reviews by introducing a dedicated KYC section, helping players easily identify what kind of personal documentation and information is required for sign-up.

Looking ahead, Crypto Lists anticipates increased acceptance of smaller cryptocurrencies in the igaming space, while an even higher percentage of traditional online casinos is expected to use payment processors to handle crypto deposits. Markus estimates that over 50% of all new online casinos released in 2024 welcome deposits with cryptocurrencies, a strong increase from just two years ago. Meme coins and native tokens for some of the fastest blockchains are on the rise when it comes to deposits and players often use the ones they find overvalued at the time of playing.

About Crypto Lists

CryptoLists.com is a leading review site that covers crypto projects, casinos accepting deposits with cryptocurrencies, and important industry events in this space. Established at the end of 2021, Crypto Lists is committed to providing comprehensive, accurate, and up-to-date information about everything from blockchains and their native tokens to the latest crypto casinos launched, empowering readers to make smarter decisions in the fast-paced worlds of Web3 and iGaming.

