Pixalate Releases Top 100 Connected TV (CTV) Bundle ID Rankings For Global Open Programmatic Ad Spend on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV in October 2024

London, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the October 2024 Top 100 Most Popular Bundle IDs for Open Programmatic Connected TV (CTV) Advertising. The rankings highlight the most popular Bundle IDs based on volume of programmatic ad impressions in October 2024.

The list includes the global top 100 most popular Bundle IDs for open programmatic advertising across the most popular CTV platforms including Roku , Amazon Fire TV , Samsung Smart TV , and Apple TV . The top supply-side platform (SSP) associated with each Bundle ID is also included in the reports.

Pixalate analyzed more than 2 billion impressions across 5k+ CTV apps with open programmatic advertising to compile this research. The rankings are based on global open programmatic advertising data, as measured by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after removing invalid traffic (IVT), as measured by Pixalate.

The reports also include the top 10 most popular Bundle IDs for each CTV platform for key regions including North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LATAM).

Key Findings:

On Amazon Fire TV , the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 83 distinct CTV apps

, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to distinct CTV apps On Roku , the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 72 distinct CTV apps

, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to distinct CTV apps On Apple TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 94 distinct CTV apps

the top 100 Bundle IDs map to distinct CTV apps On Samsung Smart TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 79 distinct CTV apps

Top 10 Bundle IDs Based on Global Open Programmatic Ad Spend by Platform, October 2024

Roku

Bundle ID App Name App Store ID Developer Name Top Seller (measured by Pixalate) com.hulu.plus.roku Hulu 2285 Hulu LLC Magnite 74519 Pluto TV - Watch Free TV 74519 Pluto Inc. Magnite 151908 The Roku Channel 151908 Roku Magnite 552828 ViX: TV, Deportes y Noticias 552828 Univision Communications Inc. Google AdExchange com.roku.nba NBA 73249 NBA Properties Inc Adtelligent 96065 Xumo Play 96065 Xumo LLC Improve Digital 18746 Fox Business Network 18746 Fox News e-Planning 48630 Fawesome - Free Movies and TV Shows 48630 Future Today Inc. Magnite 35058 Lifetime 35058 A+E Networks e-Planning 75636 Travel Channel GO 75636 Scripps Networks LLC e-Planning

Amazon Fire TV

Bundle ID App Name App Store ID Developer Name Top Seller (measured by Pixalate) b00kdsgipk Pluto TV - It’s Free TV B00KDSGIPK Pluto TV Magnite b019dchdzk Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports, Shows, Movies & News B019DCHDZK fuboTV Xandr Monetize b00odc5n80 Sling TV: Live Sports, News, Shows + Freestream B00ODC5N80 Sling TV LLC Magnite b00e81o27y ESPN for Fire TV B00E81O27Y ESPN Distribution, Inc. Bidscube b004y1wcde Plex: Stream Movies & TV B004Y1WCDE Plex, Inc. Magnite b07q7n4gzg Xumo Play B07Q7N4GZG Xumo LLC Adtelligent b017jevtp4 HGTV GO B017JEVTP4 Scripps Networks, LLC Magnite b01nbi48ik BET B01NBI48IK BET Sovrn b00i5vt8ky FOX Sports: Stream live MLB, NFL, Soccer and more. Plus get scores and news! B00I5VT8KY FOX Sports Media Group Adtelligent b075nthvjw Tubi: Watch Free Movies & TV Shows B075NTHVJW Tubi, Inc Magnite

Apple TV

Bundle ID App Name App Store ID Developer Name Top Seller (measured by Pixalate) 1508186374 Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies 1508186374 Peacock TV LLC Adtelligent 383457673 Plex: Watch Live TV and Movies 383457673 Plex Inc. PubMatic 905401434 Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports 905401434 fuboTV Inc. Magnite 317469184 ESPN: Live Sports & Scores 317469184 Disney Adtelligent 294056623 FOX Sports: Watch Live 294056623 FOX Sports Interactive Adtelligent 841118013 BET NOW - Watch Shows 841118013 BET Networks Indicue 487285735 Fandango at Home 487285735 VUDU, Inc. Adtelligent 751712884 Pluto TV: Watch Free Movies/TV 751712884 Pluto.tv FreeWheel 1074374334 AWE TV 1074374334 Herring Networks Inc. Adtelligent 389781154 NFL 389781154 NFL Enterprises LLC PubMatic

Samsung Smart TV

Bundle ID App Name App Store ID Developer Name Top Seller (measured by Pixalate) g15147002586 SAMSUNG TV PLUS G15147002586 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Verve Group g00002687241 Plex G00002687241 Plex, Inc. Streamvision Media g17243010190 ESPN G17243010190 ESPN Adtelligent g15115002089 Tubi - Free Movies ＆ TV G15115002089 Tubi, Inc. Magnite g22223020133 Philo: Shows, Movies, and Live TV G22223020133 Philo, Inc. BeachFront g17198010041 Sling TV G17198010041 Sling TV L.L.C. Magnite g18229011675 Pluto TV G18229011675 Pluto TV, Inc. FreeWheel g22230020169 CNN G22230020169 CNN Colossus com.sling.nbc.golf.ctv.samsung.tv Sling TV G17198010041 Sling TV L.L.C. Magnite g18354012332 Free Games by PlayWorks G18354012332 PlayWorks Digital Limited Xandr Monetize

Why is it important to see the top Bundle IDs for CTV apps?

In CTV advertising, programmatic advertisers use “Bundle IDs” to identify specific CTV apps. A lack of standardization around the syntax of Bundle IDs has led to confusion around the targeting and measurement of ads, creating a vulnerability that ad fraudsters can exploit.

Pixalate’s Bundle ID to App Store ID mapping APIs can help by consistently handling Bundle IDs, ensuring accurate tracking, measurement, and reporting.

Additionally, the IAB Tech Lab has issued guidelines for the use of app IDs, and OpenRTB 2.6 has offered support for Channel and Network Objects information to avoid overloading the Bundle ID field.

