Pixalate Releases Top 100 Connected TV (CTV) Bundle ID Rankings For Global Open Programmatic Ad Spend on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV in October 2024

The Hulu Bundle ID (com.hulu.plus.roku) led on Roku, while Pluto TV (b00kdsgipk) led on Amazon Fire TV; The Bundle ID for Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies (1508186374) led on Apple TV, and SAMSUNG TV PLUS (g15147002586) led on Samsung Smart TV

London, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Pixalate, the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the October 2024 Top 100 Most Popular Bundle IDs for Open Programmatic Connected TV (CTV) Advertising. The rankings highlight the most popular Bundle IDs based on volume of programmatic ad impressions in October 2024.

The list includes the global top 100 most popular Bundle IDs for open programmatic advertising across the most popular CTV platforms including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV. The top supply-side platform (SSP) associated with each Bundle ID is also included in the reports.

Pixalate analyzed more than 2 billion impressions across 5k+ CTV apps with open programmatic advertising to compile this research. The rankings are based on global open programmatic advertising data, as measured by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after removing invalid traffic (IVT), as measured by Pixalate.

The reports also include the top 10 most popular Bundle IDs for each CTV platform for key regions including North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LATAM).

Key Findings:

  • On Amazon Fire TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 83 distinct CTV apps
  • On Roku, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 72 distinct CTV apps
  • On Apple TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 94 distinct CTV apps
  • On Samsung Smart TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 79 distinct CTV apps

Top 10 Bundle IDs Based on Global Open Programmatic Ad Spend by Platform, October 2024

Roku

Bundle IDApp NameApp Store IDDeveloper NameTop Seller (measured by Pixalate)
com.hulu.plus.rokuHulu2285Hulu LLCMagnite
74519Pluto TV - Watch Free TV74519Pluto Inc.Magnite
151908The Roku Channel151908RokuMagnite
552828ViX: TV, Deportes y Noticias552828Univision Communications Inc.Google AdExchange
com.roku.nbaNBA73249NBA Properties IncAdtelligent
96065Xumo Play96065Xumo LLCImprove Digital
18746Fox Business Network18746Fox Newse-Planning
48630Fawesome - Free Movies and TV Shows48630Future Today Inc.Magnite
35058Lifetime35058A+E Networkse-Planning
75636Travel Channel GO75636Scripps Networks LLCe-Planning

Amazon Fire TV

Bundle IDApp NameApp Store IDDeveloper NameTop Seller (measured by Pixalate)
b00kdsgipkPluto TV - It’s Free TVB00KDSGIPKPluto TVMagnite
b019dchdzkFubo: Watch Live TV & Sports, Shows, Movies & NewsB019DCHDZKfuboTVXandr Monetize
b00odc5n80Sling TV: Live Sports, News, Shows + FreestreamB00ODC5N80Sling TV LLCMagnite
b00e81o27yESPN for Fire TVB00E81O27YESPN Distribution, Inc.Bidscube
b004y1wcdePlex: Stream Movies & TVB004Y1WCDEPlex, Inc.Magnite
b07q7n4gzgXumo PlayB07Q7N4GZGXumo LLCAdtelligent
b017jevtp4HGTV GOB017JEVTP4Scripps Networks, LLCMagnite
b01nbi48ikBETB01NBI48IKBETSovrn
b00i5vt8kyFOX Sports: Stream live MLB, NFL, Soccer and more. Plus get scores and news!B00I5VT8KYFOX Sports Media GroupAdtelligent
b075nthvjwTubi: Watch Free Movies & TV ShowsB075NTHVJWTubi, IncMagnite

Apple TV

Bundle IDApp NameApp Store IDDeveloper NameTop Seller (measured by Pixalate)
1508186374Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies1508186374Peacock TV LLCAdtelligent
383457673Plex: Watch Live TV and Movies383457673Plex Inc.PubMatic
905401434Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports905401434fuboTV Inc.Magnite
317469184ESPN: Live Sports & Scores317469184DisneyAdtelligent
294056623FOX Sports: Watch Live294056623FOX Sports InteractiveAdtelligent
841118013BET NOW - Watch Shows841118013BET NetworksIndicue
487285735Fandango at Home487285735VUDU, Inc.Adtelligent
751712884Pluto TV: Watch Free Movies/TV751712884Pluto.tvFreeWheel
1074374334AWE TV1074374334Herring Networks Inc.Adtelligent
389781154NFL389781154NFL Enterprises LLCPubMatic

Samsung Smart TV

Bundle IDApp NameApp Store IDDeveloper NameTop Seller (measured by Pixalate)
g15147002586SAMSUNG TV PLUSG15147002586Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.Verve Group
g00002687241PlexG00002687241Plex, Inc.Streamvision Media
g17243010190ESPNG17243010190ESPNAdtelligent
g15115002089Tubi - Free Movies ＆ TVG15115002089Tubi, Inc.Magnite
g22223020133Philo: Shows, Movies, and Live TVG22223020133Philo, Inc.BeachFront
g17198010041Sling TVG17198010041Sling TV L.L.C.Magnite
g18229011675Pluto TVG18229011675Pluto TV, Inc.FreeWheel
g22230020169CNNG22230020169CNNColossus
com.sling.nbc.golf.ctv.samsung.tvSling TVG17198010041Sling TV L.L.C.Magnite
g18354012332Free Games by PlayWorksG18354012332PlayWorks Digital LimitedXandr Monetize

Why is it important to see the top Bundle IDs for CTV apps?

In CTV advertising, programmatic advertisers use “Bundle IDs” to identify specific CTV apps. A lack of standardization around the syntax of Bundle IDs has led to confusion around the targeting and measurement of ads, creating a vulnerability that ad fraudsters can exploit.

Pixalate’s Bundle ID to App Store ID mapping APIs can help by consistently handling Bundle IDs, ensuring accurate tracking, measurement, and reporting.

Additionally, the IAB Tech Lab has issued guidelines for the use of app IDs, and OpenRTB 2.6 has offered support for Channel and Network Objects information to avoid overloading the Bundle ID field.

100 Most Popular Bundle IDs for programmatic advertising in CTV (October 2024)

Roku
Apple TV
Amazon Fire TV
Samsung Smart TV

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

