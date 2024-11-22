Clear Blue Technologies International to provide Corporate Update and Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Friday, November 29, 2024

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (TSXV: CBLU) the Smart Off-Grid™ Company, today announced that it will provide a corporate update and also report financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2024 on Friday, November 29, 2024, before the market opens. Clear Blue will host a conference call that same day, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to review the Company's performance and answer questions. Those interested can register at:

Registration Link

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_id0a_9DmTVWw-GEFlxl7Sg

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies International, the Smart Off-Grid™ company, was founded on a vision of delivering clean, managed, “wireless power” to meet the global need for reliable, low-cost, solar and hybrid power for lighting, telecom, security, Internet of Things devices, and other mission-critical systems. Today, Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 37 countries, including the U.S. and Canada. (TSXV: CBLU) (FRA: 0YA) (OTCQB: CBUTF)

For more information, contact:

Miriam Tuerk, Co-Founder and CEO

+1 416 433 3952

miriam@clearbluetechnologies.com

www.clearbluetechnologies.com/en/investors