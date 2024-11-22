Atomic Data Becomes Official IT Provider of the Fishers Event Center

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atomic Data today announced a multi-year agreement to make it the Official IT Provider of Fishers Event Center, a 7,500-seat entertainment and sporting event venue opening today in Fishers, Indiana.

Managed by ASM Global, the newly constructed Fishers Event Center is home to three professional sports teams – Indy Fuel Hockey Club (ECHL), Indy Ignite (Professional Volleyball Federation), and Fishers Freight (Indoor Football League) – and will host a wide variety of events, concerts, and entertainment.

“We are thrilled to reach a multi-year deal partnership with Atomic Data,“ Larry McQueary, Indy Fuel president said. “Atomic Data has been an integral part of the building process at the Fishers Event Center. With their help, we are ensuring an elevated experience for fans, employees and the community as they experience events here.”

Throughout construction, Atomic Data’s Game Day Technologies® arm took the lead in the design, installation, integration, and testing of the mid-size venue’s HPE Aruba Networking-powered Local Area Network (LAN) and Wi-Fi network.

Going forward as the Official IT Provider for Fishers Event Center, Atomic Data will provide 24x7 monitoring and management of key network and server infrastructure, as well as remote support during and between event days.

"Venues like Fishers are essential to cities across the U.S., supporting a variety of events and teams. Their success relies on seamless behind-the-scenes technology. Atomic Data and Game Day Technologies have once again proven that tailored venue technology can be delivered efficiently, even with tight timelines and modest budgets," commented Yagya Mahadevan, Game Day Technologies Director at Atomic Data.

