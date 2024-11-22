PACS INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that PACS Group, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against PACS Group, Inc. (“PACS Group” or “the Company”) (NYSE: PACS) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired PACS Group: (a) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's April 11, 2024 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering"); and/or (b) securities between April 11, 2024 and November 5, 2024, both dates inclusive ("the Class Period"); and/or (c) common stock pursuant, or traceable, or both, to the SPO Materials issued in connection with PACS' September 2024 secondary public offering (the "SPO"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/PACS.

Case Details

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the Registration Statement and defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) PACS engaged in a “scheme” to submit false Medicare claims which “drove more than 100% of PACS’ operating and net income from 2020 – 2023”; (2) PACS engaged in a “scheme” to “bill thousands of unnecessary respiratory and sensory integration therapies to Medicare”; (3) PACS engaged in a scheme to falsify documentation related to licensure and staffing; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about PACS’ business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: bgandg.com/PACS. If you suffered a loss in PACS Group you have until January 13, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

There is No Cost to You

The lawsuit is being pursued on a contingency fee basis.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Contact

