Jiuzi Holdings and Shenzhen Maigesong Terminate Negotiations to Focus on Future Growth

Shenzhen, China, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiuzi Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: JZXN; the "Company" or “JZXN”), recently announced the amicable termination of acquisition negotiations with Shenzhen Maigesong Electric Technology Co., Ltd. ("Shenzhen Maigesong"). Although the proposed collaboration will not proceed, the experience has been a valuable step in JZXN’s exploration of opportunities in the renewable energy sector, providing fresh insights and momentum for the Company’s future development.

JZXN had previously planned to fully acquire Shenzhen Maigesong to support the development of its lithium battery production line and expand its market reach. However, after multiple rounds of discussions, the parties were unable to reach a consensus on critical issues, including the cooperation model, resource integration approach, and strategic objectives. Guided by its commitment to aligning major decisions with its long-term development strategy, JZXN decided to terminate the discussions.

The Company stated that, despite the conclusion of the talks, the process provided invaluable lessons. It strengthened JZXN’s understanding of industry trends, optimized its approach to resource allocation, and enhanced its ability to evaluate the feasibility of high-potential projects. This experience underscores JZXN’s dedication to professional, strategic decision-making and high-quality growth.

Looking ahead, JZXN remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing the renewable energy sector. The Company plans to deepen its focus on core competencies, drive innovation, and accelerate global expansion efforts. By continuously seeking strategic partnerships aligned with its long-term vision, JZXN aims to enhance its competitive edge and deliver greater value to shareholders, partners, and customers.

This decision reflects JZXN’s forward-thinking strategy and ability to adapt to evolving market dynamics. The Company remains optimistic about future opportunities and is open to exploring potential collaborations that can contribute to sustainable development.

JZXN will continue to leverage its experience and insights to strengthen its position in the renewable energy industry, demonstrating resilience and focus in its pursuit of long-term success.

About Jiuzi Holdings, Inc.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Hangzhou, China, and established in 2017, franchises and operates retail stores under the brand name "Jiuzi" to sell New Energy Vehicles ("NEVs") in third and fourth-tier cities in China. The Company mainly sells battery-operated electric vehicles and sources NEVs through more than twenty NEV manufacturers. It has 51 operating franchise stores and one company-owned store. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.zjjzxny.cn/.

