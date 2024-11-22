Lilium N.V. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. January 6, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Lilium N.V. ("Lilium" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LILM) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between June 11, 2024 to November 3, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Lilium investors have until January 6, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The complaint claims that during the relevant period, the Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose the following: (1) the Defendants exaggerated the progress of the Company’s fundraising efforts; (2) they overstated the likelihood and/or feasibility of securing enough funding to sustain operations; (3) they did not adequately reveal the imminent risk of insolvency faced by the Company and its subsidiaries; and (4) as a result, the Defendants' optimistic statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and future prospects were misleading and/or lacked a solid foundation.

